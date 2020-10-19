No Comments

2021 Ram 1500 Earns Full-Size Truck of the Year Title

The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Night Edition

Photo: FCA

If you’re in the market for a full-size truck, you can’t go wrong with the 2021 Ram 1500. According to the auto experts at Popular Mechanics, the formidable model is worthy of their Full-Size Truck of the Year title.

One of the reasons the 2021 Ram 1500 swayed the jury’s opinion is its super functional and versatile Multifunction Tailgate. The 60/40 split door swings away for easier access to the bed. New for the 2021 model year, there’s an available center bed step. The Multifunction Tailgate works as a traditional tailgate when necessary, with the strength to handle a maximum weight of 2,000 pounds. If you upgrade to the available RamBox Cargo Management System, you’ll get a class-exclusive feature that adds two storage bins located on each side of the bed. The bins can stand up to the elements and to thieves, as they’re lockable. They also feature drainage and lighting. The system even serves as a power source with its built-in 115-volt auxiliary outlet.

There’s no doubt that the Multifunction Tailgate is a major selling point of the 2021 Ram 1500, but the truck has a lot more to offer buyers, especially in terms of tech, according to Popular Mechanics.

“The standard 1500 comes with an 8.4-inch touch screen, but you can buy up for a 12-inch version. Same goes for heated and ventilated seats, a heads-up display, and digital review mirror, as well as a steering aid when you’re backing the truck up to a trailer,” reports Popular Mechanics writer Will Egensteiner.

The 2021 Ram 1500 features a choice of six trim levels — Limited, Limited Longhorn, Rebel, Laramie, Big Horn, and Tradesman. It also features five powertrain options, plenty of choices to customize your level of power and capability. To earn the truck’s maximum towing capability, 12,750 pounds, opt for the available 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine with eTorque Mild Hybrid Technology System. It generates 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque.