Ram Introduces 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel

The 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel

Photo: FCA

Ram is adding a new model to its 2021 Ram 1500 lineup: the Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel. This model is the most efficient option in the lineup, as indicated by its High Fuel Efficiency designation.

Features of the Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel

The rear of the Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel

Photo: FCA

The Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel comes with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 paired to the class-exclusive TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. This engine delivers 260 horsepower and a best-in-class 480 lb-ft of torque. And, it gets 23 mpg in the city, 26 mpg combined, and a best-in-class 33 mpg on the highway. On one tank of fuel, the truck can drive up to 1,000 miles.

The Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel can tow up to 12,560 pounds and has different technologies to assist with trailering. These include Trailer Sway Control, Electronic Stability Control, and Electronic Roll Mitigation.

The interior of the truck

Photo: FCA

The pickup truck has a crew cab four-door design, featuring 20-inch aluminum wheels and a 5-foot-7-inch bed. The exterior is available in either a Diamond Black Crystal or Bright White Clear Coat paint color. It also includes a tonneau cover for the bed, a black grille and bumper, and wheel-to-wheel side steps.

The frame is primarily made of high-strength steel, and six airbags come standard to provide protection in collision situations. The largest-in-class 14.9-inch brakes also help bring the truck to a safe stop when applied.

In the cabin, the truck has cloth bucket seats for up to six passengers and offers the Uconnect system with wireless phone connectivity. Through this system, you can access smartphone apps, make phone calls, and listen to music.

The 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel will hit the market during the second quarter of 2021 and have a starting price of $42,240.