No Comments

2021 Ram Power Wagon Honors 75 Years of Service

2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition

Photo: FCA

The first mass-produced 4×4 pickup truck, the Ram Power Wagon, hits a major milestone with its 2021 model — 75 years of service. To commemorate the legacy of the Ram Power Wagon that dates back to World War II with its 1945 introduction, FCA is debuting a unique 75th Anniversary Edition to coincide with observances of Veterans Day.

Available Now: 2021 Ram lineup

“The 2021 Ram Power Wagon is the most capable production off-road truck in the industry,” said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand. “There are few vehicles with as long and as rich a history as the Power Wagon and, combined with our new Ram 1500 TRX, the launch of the 75th Anniversary Edition reinforces Ram Truck’s position as the off-road truck leader.”

Exterior design

2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition

Photo: FCA

The 75th Anniversary Edition of the Ram Power Wagon features a unique badge that spells out its years of service, a R-A-M grille badge in Gunmetal, graphics on the tailgate, side-step equipped rock rails, and Diamond Black door. It features a choice of 11 bold exterior colors and Gloss Black paint around the premium headlamps. Seventeen-inch painted cast aluminum beadlock-capable wheels with tires measuring 33 inches provide a substantial foundation for the off-road ready truck.

Interior style

2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition

Photo: FCA

The rugged, capable 2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition turns up the comfort and sophistication inside the cabin with premium leather seating. A “Power Wagon 75” logo is embossed on the seats and inside the doors. The instrument panel is sleek in Gloss Black. The user-friendly Uconnect 4C NAV systems boasts a 12-inch screen. A standard Harman Kardon sound system employs 17 speakers to saturate the cabin with high quality sound. Off-road Pages, a first time available feature in the Ram Power Wagon, monitors the truck’s ride height and position of the transfer case. The pages are also equipped with accessory and pitch and roll gauges. A 360-degree camera scans your surroundings so you’ll have a better perspective of obstacles in your path.

Maintenance Check: Guide to dashboard warning lights

You can expect the 75th Anniversary Edition of the 2021 Ram Power Wagon to hit dealerships in 2020’s fourth quarter with an MSRP of $65,250. The destination fee is approximately $1,695.