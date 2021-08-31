No Comments

2022 Nissan Leaf Gets Price Tag in Canada

Nissan Leaf SV Plus

Photo: Nissan

Drivers in Canada can start saving for the 2022 Nissan Leaf, as the automaker just released its MSRP. The all-electric model features a starting price of $37,498 for the Leaf SV. Drivers can save even more with potential government incentives. Designed to bring EVs to more drivers, the Nissan Leaf has hit global sales of 500,000.

“Nissan was the first automaker with a globally available mass-market electric vehicle and we’re continuing in the tradition of making electric vehicles available to everyone,” said Ken Hearn, Director of Marketing at Nissan Canada. “With the amount of technology that Leaf offers, combined with new pricing, this is simply just an amazing value.”

In Canada, the Leaf S Plus trim boasts an MSRP of $40,098; the Leaf SV Plus has an MSRP of $43,098, and the Leaf SL Plus has an MSRP of $46,098.

The Leaf SV uses a 40kWh battery and 110-kW electric motor, which offers an estimated range of 240 km and responsive performance with ratings of 147 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. The Leaf S Plus, SV Plus, and SL Plus have a larger battery — a 62 kWh. With the 62 kWh battery, the S Plus earns an EPA-estimated driving range of 363 km, while the 62 kWh battery earns the SV Plus and SL Plus trims an estimated driving range of 349 km.

Each trim level of the 2022 Nissan Leaf has a standard CHAdeMO Quick Charge Port.

In addition to long driving ranges and an eco-friendly powertrain, the 2022 Nissan Leaf boasts the automaker’s latest safety tech, The SV and SV Plus trims feature ProPILOT Assist and Intelligent Around View Monitor as standard tech.

Under proper conditions, the ProPILOT Assist system guides your driving behaviors, working with other systems such as Steer Assist and Intelligent Cruise Control.

Under proper conditions, the Around View Monitor gives you a bird’s eye view of the exterior, helping you spot potential threats.