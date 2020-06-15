No Comments

2021 Silverado Lineup Gets Extended Availability of Safety Perks

Photo: Chevrolet

Good things come to those who wait — that’s especially true if you’re waiting for the 2021 Chevy Silverado to hit the market. According to GM Authority, the brand is increasing the availability of three active safety features across the entire Silverado lineup.

More accident avoidance features

Until now, you had to shell out extra money to get your Silverado with certain available safety features. Chevy has finally responded to consumers who want the protection that these tools offer without paying more money for them.

For the 2021 Silverado 1500, you can now get Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, and Automatic Emergency Braking the six lower trims of the model. Previously, these features came standard only on the top two trims, the LTZ and High Country.

For the 2021 Silverado HD, you can now get Forward Collision and Automatic Emergency Braking as standard safety systems from the base Work Truck trim on up. According to GM Authority, Chevy won’t offer Front Pedestrian Braking as an option for this model. Though, there’s a chance that it will add this option later on for the 2021 model year.

Other reasons to anticipate the 2021 Silverado

2021 Chevrolet Silverado Realtree Edition

Photo: Chevrolet

More standard active safety features aren’t the only reason to look forward to the 2021 Silverado’s arrival. This model will boast new exterior color options, as well as a revamped interior with a center console that’s borrowed from its SUV cousins, the 2021 Suburban and Tahoe.

You can also go with the brand’s hunting-inspired 2021 Silverado Realtree Edition, which combines durable features and camouflage graphics both inside and out for a truck that’s as ready for wilderness adventures as you are.

We’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out more about what the 2021 Silverado lineup will offer. We do know that when it does arrive on the market, it’s sure to elaborate on Silverado sales figures gleaned in the first part of this year.

