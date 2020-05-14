No Comments

2021 Suburban and Tahoe Are Headed to Mexico

The new 2021 Chevrolet Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

General Motors has announced that the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe are set to arrive in Mexico this fall. The full-size SUVs will be released in Mexico just a few weeks after they will be available in the United States.

Ideal for Traveling With the Whole Family: Tahoe is one of the top seven-passenger haulers

Updates to the SUVs

The new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Suburban and Tahoe first debuted in Detroit on Dec. 10, 2019. Both SUVs were completely redesigned to have roomier interiors, more stylish designs, and the latest technologies.

“We took the best of Tahoe and Suburban, what characterizes and defines them, and redesigned it, bringing their legacy to a new era,” said Marketing Manager of Chevrolet in Mexico, Adriana Schütte, in a press release.

The interior of the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

Each SUV will provide best-in-class maximum cargo volume along with spacious rows, which will make it easy to feel comfortable on the ride. You will also be able to stay connected to your loved ones on the go with the Chevrolet Infotainment System, which will feature a 10-inch touch screen.

For the 2021 model year, there will be several trims of the Suburban and Tahoe available, including the stylish RST trim and the elegant High Country trim. However, while the United States will offer the off-road capable Z71 trim, GM has not revealed whether or not this trim will make its way to the Mexican market.

The off-roading 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71

Photo: Chevrolet

Each SUV will give you the choice between three engine options in the United States, which consist of the 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8, the 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8, and the fuel-efficient 3.0-liter Duramax Diesel. Meanwhile, the SUVs in Mexico will not have the Duramax engine available.

A Relaxing Ride: Equinox is recognized as one of quietest compact SUVs

The 2021 Suburban and Tahoe will be produced in the GM Arlington plant in Texas before arriving in Mexico. Whether you live in Mexico or the United States, these SUVs show promise of being exciting new family haulers.