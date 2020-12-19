2021 Tahoe and Suburban Are Consumer Guide Best Buys
Consumer Guide named the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and 2021 Chevrolet Suburban to its list of the 2021 Best Buys in the large SUVs category. The editors found that the SUVs were valuable options, thanks to their spacious designs, strong performances, and high-end trim offerings.
What Makes the Suburban Different? The best features of the 2021 model
Interior space
Chevrolet redesigned the Tahoe and Suburban for the 2021 model year, adding new features and increasing their sizes. With the rear seats folded flat, the Tahoe offers best-in-class 122.9 cubic feet of cargo volume, and the Suburban provides best-in-class 144.7 cubic feet.
Consumer Guide notes that while most large SUVs only fit a maximum of eight passengers, the Tahoe and Suburban seat up to nine passengers. The Suburban also comes with best-in-class second-row legroom. Plus, the Tahoe has 40 percent more third-row legroom than its previous model year.
Performance
Both the Tahoe and Suburban provide three engine options, including the 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 engine. The models stand out from their competitors by also offering the 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel that produces 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. They each also come with a new independent rear suspension and offer the first-in-class Four-Corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension for better handling.
A premium trim
The High Country trim is at the top of the Chevrolet models’ trim lineups and comes with more convenient amenities. These consist of heated and ventilated seating, a heated steering wheel, and perforated leather-appointed seat trim. According to Consumer Reports, this trim level holds its own against luxury SUVs when it comes to style and affordability.
Learn More About the Model: An overview of the 2021 Tahoe
With their latest redesign, it’s clear that the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and 2021 Chevrolet Suburban are suitable picks for Consumer Guide’s Best Buys list this year.
