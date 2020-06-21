No Comments

2021 Toyota GR Supra Launches with 382 Horsepower

Photo: Toyota

The 2021 Toyota GR Supra has officially launched with 382 horsepower, a 47-hp boost over the 2020 model. It will start at $50,990, while a new GR Supra 2.0 model is accompanying it with a starting price of $42,990.

Though praised for its performance, the 2020 Toyota GR Supra did have many enthusiasts wondering: Couldn’t have Toyota done more? And the automaker has responded. It improved the engine’s heat management, airflow, and compression ratio. With the extra 47 horsepower, Toyota expects the GR Supra 3.0 will now accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds rather than 4.1 (note that, in real world conditions, the 2020 model already does the sprint in 3.8 seconds).

Additionally, Toyota enhanced the GR Supra 3.0’s chassis, revised its electric power steering and variable suspension, and updated the active differential and vehicle stability controls system, all for the sake of better ride and handling.

For the first time, the GR Supra will be joined by a 2.0 model that uses a four-cylinder engine, which the automaker says should serve as the intermediate model between the Toyota 86 and the Supra 3.0. It makes 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, and uses the same 8-speed automatic transmission as the Supra 3.0.

Both the 2.0 and 3.0 models will also get a 12-speaker, 500-watt JBL audio system, Apple CarPlay smartphone compatibility, dynamic radar cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert.

The 2021 Toyota GR Supra will arrive at dealerships this summer. Last year, the first 1,500 Mark V Supra models were Launch Editions. This time, the first 1,000 models for the 2021 year will be new A91 Editions with special exterior paint and cool details a carbon fiber lip spoiler, carbon fiber mirror caps, and a black Alcantara® leather interior with blue contrast.