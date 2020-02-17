1 Comment

2021 Toyota Supra Gets Four-Cylinder Engine, More Powerful V6

Photo: Toyota

Last week, we predicted that Toyota would announce a four-cylinder engine for the new 2021 Supra, and while that was correct, we were caught completely by surprise by another bit of news: the regular V6 Supra will also have more power.

Getting a power boost in only the second year is unusual for any model, and that’s not even the only thing on the menu. Toyota says the six-cylinder GR Supra 3.0 will also get a chassis tune, showing that the automaker is well and truly committed to maintaining the car’s status as the $60,000 track car to have.

But first, the four-cylinder engine. To parallel the A70 and A80 Supra models of the 90s, Toyota is introducing a 2.0-liter four-cylinder complete with a twin-scroll turbo, direct fuel injection, and continuously variable timing on both the intake and exhaust camshafts. Offered on the GR Supra 2.0, the engine produces 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque while using the same 8-speed automatic as the 3.0 model. Toyota estimates a 0-60 mph acceleration of 5 seconds flat, which is impressively quick for a four-cylinder car.

While slower than the 3.0’s V6, the 2.0 will be 200 pounds lighter and more affordable, though Toyota hasn’t said by how much.

Photo: Toyota

The V6, meanwhile, has gotten even better. It now makes 382 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque, up from the 2020 model’s 335 hp and 365 lb-ft, with a 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds, down from 4.1 seconds. However, we’ll have to wait for a direct, on-track comparison of the two cars to decide whether that’s down to an actual power boost or Toyota using better dynos.

The 2021 Toyota Supra 3.0 is also getting lightweight aluminum braces that increase lateral rigidity, as well as revised programming for the vehicles stability control, adaptive variable suspension, electric power steering, and active differential systems. All in all, Toyota says it should enhance stability in corners by increasing roll resistance; and, presumably, boost performance too.

For the cherry on top, both the 2.0 and 3.0 models are getting a new safety and technology package that includes a 12-speaker JBL sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility, parking sensors and full-speed dynamic radar cruise control.

If you didn’t buy a 2020 GR Supra, you might have made the right decision. Automakers usually wait 3-4 years before making these types of updates, but already the 2021 model seems like a major step forward for the famous nameplate.