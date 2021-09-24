No Comments

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Named a Top Safety Pick+ by IIHS

Photo: Volkswagen

It should come as no surprise that the incredibly smart 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 comes with a long list of advanced safety features. As a result, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has named the ID.4 a Top Safety Pick Plus — the best designation from the organization.

For a vehicle to be considered a Top Safety Pick Plus winner, it must receive “Good” ratings in all of the IIHS crashworthiness evaluations. This includes side, roof strength, head restraints & seats, moderate overlap front, small overlap front: passenger-side, and small overlap front: driver-side. That stellar rating is also achieved when a vehicle earns an “Advanced” or “Superior” rating in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention tests.

The 2021 ID.4 received Good ratings in all of the crashworthiness tests. Thanks to the standard Front Assist system, the ID.4 was given a Superior rating for vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention and an Advanced rating for vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention. With its standard LED headlights, the ID.4 received an Acceptable rating. However, the available premium LED projector headlights bumped up that rating to Good.

Equipped with IQ.DRIVE, the new ID.4 offers hands-on semi-autonomous capability. Some of the features in this system include the aforementioned Front Assist as well as Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Active Side Assist (Blind Spot Monitor), Rear Traffic Alert, Emergency Assist, and Travel Assist. Along with the IQ.DRIVE systems, the ID.4 has other features like Dynamic Road Sign Display, Park Distance Control, and Light Assist at the ready.

As I mentioned earlier, it certainly shouldn’t come as a surprise that a vehicle with this many standard driver-assist features received the top safety designation from the IIHS.