Woodward Dream Cruise Returns Aug. 21
The Woodward Dream Cruise is back for its 26th year, and it’s hitting right as an American icon makes its long-awaited return to the wild. Ford will serve as the sponsor for the summer classic for the fourth year fresh on the heels of kicking off deliveries of the all-new Bronco.
And just in case you don’t think the Bronco will be a big part of this year’s Dream Cruise, peep that logo. That’s a classic 1966 Ford Bronco all right.
“Woodward is our hometown celebration, commemorating the best of what we do and what we assemble — right here in the Motor City,” said Ford Performance Marketing Manager Rob Johnston. “It’s fitting that this year’s Dream Cruise honors the original Bronco at a time when the all-new, Michigan-built Bronco is rolling off the line.”
Ford bringing out the big guns for 2021 Woodward Dream Cruise
According to Ford, the 2021 Woodward Dream Cruise will feature not just the all-new Bronco two- and four-door, but also classic Broncos from years past. Ford will also offer up a trio of its most exciting upcoming vehicles: the Mustang Mach-E GT, 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, and 2022 Ford Maverick.
The Dream Cruise will run along Woodward Avenue, spanning 16 miles and nine communities. Along the route from Pontiac to Ferndale, you’ll find classic car shows, live music, food, and fellow gearheads. There will also be pre-cruise festivities on Friday, Aug. 20.
The cruise proper kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday and wraps up at 9 p.m. One of the highlights as ever is Mustang Alley, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Ferndale.
Nearly every year for the past quarter-century, 1.5 million people and 40,000 cars roll into the Dream Cruise to get in on the action. That’s nearly and not every year, of course, because the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic.
