No Comments

Ram Reveals 2021 ProMaster at The Work Truck Show

2021 Ram ProMaster

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Ram ProMaster made its debut at National Truck Equipment Association’s The Work Truck Show on March 4. The full-size van is ideal for drivers working on a job site as well as for businesses needing commercial fleets.

The Top-Rated Truck of 2020: The Ram 1500

Practical features of the 2021 Ram ProMaster

The 2021 Ram ProMaster has a class-exclusive digital rearview mirror available. On the 9.2-inch wide LCD monitor, you can watch a real-time video that shows an unobstructed rear view, thanks to the rear-facing camera. You can utilize the monitor when reversing the van and then turn it off when you want to view the traditional reflective mirror.

Crosswind Assist comes standard to help you stay in control when driving the 2021 ProMaster in rough weather conditions, such as when there’s heavy wind. In addition, you can opt for a number of different safety technologies to have additional peace of mind on the road.

2021 Ram ProMaster sideview

Photo: FCA

Safety technologies offered for the van

Forward Collision Warning with Emergency Brake Assist can detect an imminent collision and then apply the brakes to help lessen collision damage. This system can not only help protect the driver but also help save businesses money on repairs, lost productivity, and downtime.

Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection can warn you when there’s a vehicle in the van’s blind spot. As such, it makes it easier for you to decide when to switch lanes. Ambient/Courtesy Lights provide you with more visibility inside the cabin, by adding LEDs to the lower interior lighting. You can accordingly conduct work with greater ease in the van.

You can select from 18 different roof height and wheelbase configurations in order to have a vehicle that suits your needs. Plus, the 2021 ProMaster gets best-in-class standard V6 power from the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, which pairs to a six-speed automatic transmission.

In Honor of the Military: “Built to Serve Edition” Ram trucks

The 2021 Ram ProMaster offers a best-in-class turning radius, load-floor height, standard interior cargo height, and maximum cargo width. If you’re interested in the van, you can learn more about it when it’s available this summer.