2022 Audi E-Tron GT Details Released
Fans of high-speed performance vehicles have been anxiously awaiting updates on the 2022 Audi E-Tron GT for a while now. This electric sedan is set to be sold with Audi Sport’s RS badge in late 2021, with a full reveal not scheduled until early next year. Thankfully for enthusiasts, a few new details on this long-awaited vehicle have just been released.
New specs for the 2022 Audi E-Tron GT
Way back in 2018, Audi released its first sneak peek at the E-Tron GT. Since then, details about its capabilities and technology have been trickling in, with each new update being more exciting than the last. Audi Sport managing director Julius Seebach described the performance ride as “the sporty flagship of the electrification strategy at Audi,” and that it “paves the way into the all-electric RS world.” With a few more months to go until its official unveiling, Audi has given drivers a bit more to be excited about.
The 2022 Audi E-Tron GT will ride on Audi’s 800-volt J1 EV platform, and will use rear-axle steering to increase maneuverability when driving slowly. Likewise, the system also makes steering at faster speeds far easier for the driver. The vehicle will feature three-chamber suspension with almost two inches of ride-height variability.
The new E-Tron GT will house two engines, one in the front and one in the rear. The 235-horsepower front motor will include a single-speed reduction gear, and its 449-horsepower rear counterpart will include a 2-speed gearbox. As first revealed back in 2018, the combined horsepower of these two engines in overboost mode is an amazing 640. The vehicle is also confirmed to be capable of accelerating from 0-60 mph in a mere 3.5 seconds.
Other confirmed specs and features include separate coolant circuits for the battery and motors, internal temperature-regulating valves, carbon fiber ceramic breaks, 21-inch wheels, an 83.7-kWh battery, and a navigation system with a battery-saving route planner.
The 2022 E-Tron GT was developed at Audi’s Böllinger Höfe, Germany, production facility. Barring any delays, the vehicle is set to hit the streets in late 2021.
