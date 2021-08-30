No Comments

2022 Camaro Configurator Goes Live

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet has recently revealed its 2022 Camaro configurator. Using this online tool, you can price different trim, package, and option combos, or simply have fun putting your own spin on the classic sports car.

What’s new for 2022

When you load up the 2022 Camaro configurator, you may notice a few changes from 2021. You won’t be able to order the 1LE Track Package on the LT model. On the inside, the Beige Kalahari color scheme has been discontinued.

In terms of exterior colors, the Shock and Crush paint jobs are no longer available, but you’ll be able to pick from two new colors: Vivid Orange and Rapid Blue. While Crush was a solid bright orange, Vivid Orange is a metallic paint with a warmer hue. The neon-yellow Shock paint color has seemingly been replace by the equally bright Rapid Blue. As for other exterior features, the Camaro’s 20-inch Caliente wheels are also gone from its portfolio of options.

The Camaro also gained the Design Package 3 option, which adds black sueded knee pads, exclusive badging, silver Camaro logos, and 20-inch wheels.

As in previous model years, the Camaro is available as both coupe and convertible. It offers the same trims as in 2021: 1LS, 1LT, 2LT, 3LT, LT1, 1SS, 2SS and ZL1. And on top of that, you’ll be able to choose from a manual or automatic transmission. You can also try out a massive variety of color, accent, and appearance package options.

Configure your dream Camaro

Looking to get some ideas? Here are a few Camaro models that we configured.

Photo: Chevrolet

This bad boy is a range-topping ZL1 coupe in Vivid Orange. When outfitted with the ZL1 Extreme Track Performance Package, as shown above, it’ll cost $73,790.

Photo: Chevrolet

Next up is a Wild Cherry Tintcoat LT1 convertible, kitted out in the new Design Package 3 option. This package is only available with the Camaro’s three premium colors: Vivid Orange, Rapid Blue, and Wild Cherry Tintcoat. For a Camaro like the one shown above, expect to shell out about $50,175.

Photo: Chevrolet

For a more budget-friendly option, check out this Rapid Blue 1LS coupe. You can choose from a variety of stripes and accents for your Camaro. Black rally stripes are shown above.

Stay tuned to The News Wheel for the latest Camaro updates.