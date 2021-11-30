No Comments

2022 Chevrolet Blazer Overview

Reintroduced in 2019, the Chevy Blazer is an exciting mid-size crossover SUV option that blends the classic style of its original namesake with cutting-edge tech that Chevy is known for today. For 2022, the Blazer loses a couple of trim levels to streamline its offerings. As a result, the 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine that was included on those models is also no longer available on the 2022 Blazer.

Exterior

Still in its first generation, the 2022 Chevy Blazer keeps its recognizable exterior design. Depending on the trim you choose, you’ll have up to nine appealing colors to choose from. This includes standard classics like Cherry Red Tintcoat, Silver Ice Metallic, and Black as well as the unique Cayenne Orange Metallic. For even more style, the Blazer is available in a couple of special editions: Midnight Edition and Redline Edition. The Blazer Midnight Edition lets you go all-in on all-black exterior accents like the grille, nameplate, bowtie emblems, and wheels. Meanwhile, the Blazer Redline Edition adds similar black accents along with 20-inch wheels with red accents and exterior badging with red outlines. Across its four trims — 2LT, 3LT, RS, and Premier — exterior highlights (standard and available features) include a hands-free gesture liftgate, a panoramic power sunroof, and roof-mounted side rails.

Interior

Inside, the cabin is clean and precise, offering a Jet Black or Dark/Light Galvanized interior. In total, you’ll have up to 64.2 cubic feet of available cargo volume for loading and unloading a variety of items. The back features sliding seats and a second-row 60/40 split-folding seat for added convenience. When it comes to tech, standard features include charging USB ports, an 8-inch color touch screen, a SiriusXM trial subscription, and Wi-Fi hotspot capability. As you move up to the higher trims, you can add more tech like a wireless charger, a Universal Home Remote, a Bose eight-speaker premium audio system, HD Surround Vision, remote start, and an SD card reader.

Performance

The standard engine on the 2022 Blazer is a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that’s paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. This offers 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. For more power, choose the available 3.6-liter V6 engine (paired with the same transmission) for a more thrilling 308 horsepower as well as 270 lb-ft of torque. As you’d expect, the 2.0-liter engine provides better fuel economy at 22 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway. The V6 engine’s highway mpg only dips to 27 mpg, but city mpg does drop to 19 thanks to all that additional power.

Safety

Along with safety features you’ve come to expect on modern vehicles, like airbags and a rearview camera, the new Chevy Blazer is also equipped with a handful of advanced driver-assist systems. Standard tech includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, OnStar, and Teen Driver. When you choose some of the higher trims, you’ll be able to add an enhanced version of the Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, and a Safety Alert Seat.