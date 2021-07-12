No Comments

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Overview

Photo: Chrevrolet

The brand-new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is a bigger, better-equipped version of the brand’s popular Bolt EV. It offers unique styling, additional passenger space, and more tech tools than its smaller sibling.

Exterior

Photo: Chrevrolet

Photo: Chrevrolet

Photo: Chrevrolet

On the outside, the Bolt EUV sports a unique front end, a sculpted grille, and Chevy’s brand-specific daytime running lamps with integrated sequential turn signals. It also dons a center crease line from its hood to its front fascia, along with sculpted bodylines and standard roof rails.

Interior

Photo: Chrevrolet

Photo: Chrevrolet

Photo: Chrevrolet

Photo: Chrevrolet

On the inside, the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV boasts a 10.2-inch touch screen, an 8-inch reconfigurable color gauge cluster, and a new electronic gearshift that takes up less space. The cockpit boasts a flat-bottomed steering wheel, seats with contrast stitching, as well as available amenities like a panoramic power roof and heated and ventilated front seats.

The Bolt EUV also boasts new wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity capabilities, a standard wireless charging pad, and an optional Wi-Fi Hotspot. On top of that, it offers new in-vehicle apps, including The Weather Channel, Alexa and Spotify.

Powertrain

With a 65 kilowatt-hour, lithium-ion battery pack, the Bolt EUV delivers 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, along with 247 miles of range on a full charge. And when it’s time to juice up the battery, it can regain up to 95 miles of range in just 30 minutes when connected to a public DC fast charger.

To help extend its range, the Bolt EUV features Regen on Demand, which recaptures kinetic energy to recharge the battery — just pull the lever on the steering wheel to give your car’s battery a boost. It also features One Pedal Driving, which lets you speed up, slow down, and stop using just the accelerator.

Safety

The Bolt EUV comes standard with the Chevy Safety Assist driver-assist features, which include Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, IntelliBeam, the Following Distance Indicator, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. For more assistance on the road, you can opt for HD Surround Vision and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

On top of that, the Bolt EUV has the honor of being the first Chevy to offer Super Cruise, the hands-free driving technology that works on over 200,000 miles of roads in North America.

