2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

Hot off of a mid-cycle refresh, the 2022 Bolt EV offers additional technology, updated styling, and an improved powertrain. Here’s what it has to offer.

You can pick between two different trim levels on the 2022 Bolt: 1LT and 2LT.

Exterior

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2022 Bolt’s exterior boasts a refreshed front fascia, along with a new headlight and taillight design. Aside from a fresher, more modern look, the 2022 Bolt EV hasn’t changed much about the functionality of its exterior.

Interior

Photo: Chevrolet

On the inside, the 2022 Bolt sports a fully redesigned interior, complete with refreshes to its instrument panel, seating, and controls. Its new seats feature contrasts stitching and a triangular pattern, while its updated gear shift is designed to make the cabin feel more open. It also boasts a new 10.2-inch infotainment system display with available wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility. You can also upgrade for more conveniences, like a wireless charging unit, in-vehicle Wi-Fi, and a wide selection of in-vehicle apps, such as The Weather Channel and Amazon Alexa.

Powertrain

Powered by a 65-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack and a single-motor drive unit, the 2022 Bolt EV churns out 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of nearly instant torque. It’s even expected to deliver an estimated 259 miles of range. It safeguards its battery pack with an active thermal management system that prevents overheating, and even extends its range with Regen on Demand, which recaptures kinetic energy and uses it to replenish the battery. And speaking of charging, the Bolt EV now comes standard with DC fast-charging capability, so it can gain up to 100 miles of range after just 30 minutes on the plug.

Safety

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt comes standard with the Chevy Safety Assist suite of driver-assist technology. That means every Bolt is equipped with IntelliBeam headlamps, a Following Distance Indicator, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. If you’re looking for even more high-tech assistance, upgrade for Rear Cross Traffic Alert, the HD Rear Vision Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Surround Vision, which gives you a 360-degree view of the area around you.

The 2022 Bolt EV starts at $31,995, which is $5,000 less than the previous model year. It’s expected to hit dealer lots in summer of 2021.