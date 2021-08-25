No Comments

2022 Chevrolet Camaro Gets a Redline Edition

You’ve seen the Redline package on familiar favorites like the Equinox and the Blazer. Now, the sporty accent package is coming to the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro. Here’s what it adds to the all-American muscle car.

Meet the Redline Edition Camaro

The Redline package adds aesthetic accents to the Camaro’s interior and exterior alike. On the outside, your Redline Edition Camaro will sport 20-inch black aluminum wheels, complete with red accents. It also boasts exclusive Redline Edition graphics, and red-outlined Camaro fender badge. Inside the cabin, Redline Edition models come with red seat belts, red kneepads, and high-quality carpeted floor mats.

You’ll be able to add the Redline Edition package to almost every trim of the 2022. Notable exclusions are the range-topping ZL1 and the entry-level LS.

In addition to the package, Chevrolet will offer a handful of standalone Redline Edition accessories for you to choose from. For a cool $370, you can get a black lower grille with Red Hot accents. It’s compatible with the LT trim, as well as the LS model, unlike the full Redline package.

Other available add-ons include Red Hot door trim kit for $275, Camaro-branded floor mats for $160, and an Adrenaline Red knee pad trim kit for $325.

What’s New on the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro?

The 2022 Camaro is in the seventh year of its current generation. So while it’s a bit overdue for a full refresh, it did receive a handful of updates for the latest model year. The Camaro now offers Vivid Orange Metallic and Rapid Blue exterior paint color options, while nixing Crush and Shock from its palette.

You can also opt for a copper-free Brembo brake system, along with the new Design Package 3, which adds sleek details like black sueded kneepads, exclusive graphics, and Carbon Flash Metallic exterior accents.

