2022 Chevrolet Colorado Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2022 Chevrolet Colorado delivers strong capabilities, rugged styling, and modern tech features — all in a manageable size. This versatile midsize pickup is available in four trim levels for 2022: WT, LT, Z71, and the off-road-optimized ZR2.

Photo: Chevrolet

New for 2022

The 2022 Colorado largely carries over from the previous model year, but with one important addition: the new Trail Boss package. Offered for LT and Z71 trims, this package includes off-road features like skid plates, red tow hooks, and a 1-inch suspension-leveling kit, along with styling touches like 17-inch black wheels and black bowtie emblems.

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance and capabilities

For 2022, the Colorado can be equipped with three powertrain options. The standard 2.5-liter engine delivers 200 horsepower, 191, lb-ft of torque, 3,500 pounds of towing, and 1,716 pounds of payload. The available 3.6-liter V6 provides 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque, plus a 7,000-pound towing maximum and a 2,074-pound payload max. Also available is a Duramax 2.8-liter turbodiesel that makes 181 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. It can also tow up to 7,700 pounds and haul up to 2,274 pounds.

All four trims are available with 4WD. WT, LT, and Z71 offer 2WD as well. The Colorado lineup’s unquestioned all-terrain master is the ZR2, which comes equipped with Multimatic shocks, a lifted off-road suspension, and driver-selectable full-locking front and rear differentials.

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior features and styling

The 2022 Colorado is available with either a short or long cargo box, and it prioritizes hard work with handy exterior features like the standard CornerStep rear bumper and locking tailgate. Useful options include cargo tie-downs, a bedliner with built-in storage, and the EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate. The Colorado also has style covered with standard Ultra Silver 17-inch wheels and attractive paint colors like Sand Dune Metallic, Bright Blue Metallic, Cherry Red Tintcoat, and Crush. Customize the Colorado’s exterior look with options like the Blackout Appearance package or Chrome Appearance package.

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior design and amenities

The interior of the 2022 Colorado is built to provide plenty of space and comfort. Extended-cab and crew-cab configurations are available, and the rear bench folds down to provide extra cargo space as necessary. Depending on the trim, seat upholstery options include vinyl, cloth, and leather. Available heated front seats with power lumbar support, automatic climate control, and leather steering wheel trim make for a more comfortable ride.

Photo: Chevrolet

Safety and infotainment tech

All Colorado trims come equipped with either a 7-inch or an 8-inch color touch screen for easy infotainment system access. Standard features include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth tech for streaming audio and making hands-free calls, a a three-month SiriusXM® trial subscription. Built-in navigation, enhanced voice recognition, a Wi-Fi® hotspot, and Bose® premium audio are available on higher trims.

The Colorado also comes with standard safety systems like a Rear Vision Camera, Tire Fill Alert, and electronic traction control. Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Park Assist are available on LT and higher trims.

For profiles of other vehicles in the Chevrolet lineup, see our page of model overviews here at The News Wheel.