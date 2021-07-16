No Comments

2022 Chevrolet Equinox Overview

As the modern version of a traditional family car, the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox prioritizes safety, reliability, and interior design that balances usefulness and comfort. For the new model year, this significantly refreshed compact SUV is available in four trim levels: LS, LT, RS, and Premier.

What’s new

Both inside and out, the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox has been updated with an array of fresh styling elements. All models sport a redesigned grille, new front and rear fascias, updated exterior paint colors, and new interior trim elements. LED headlights and heated power mirrors are now standard. The new RS trim presents darkened accents and a black, red-stitched interior. The Equinox also gets a handy new available technology: Automatic Parking Assist.

Performance and efficiency

The 2022 Equinox is propelled by a 1.5-liter turbo engine that delivers 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. This engine comes paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, which offers sequential shift controls for a more engaged driving experience. All Equinox trims are available with either FWD or AWD. FWD models achieve 26 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway, while AWD models are rated at 25 city mpg and 30 highway mpg.

Exterior design

With standard 17-inch aluminum wheels, black detailing, and eight paint options, the 2022 Equinox makes a stylish impression. The sporty RS and upscale Premier trims help the Equinox stand out even more. On these higher trims, you can add helpful features like roof-mounted side rails and cross rails, a hands-free liftgate, and assist steps. Other available exterior upgrades include sharp black bowtie emblems, bright trim, and 18-inch or 19-inch wheels.

Interior features

The interior of the 2022 Equinox combines flexibility and family-friendly amenities. Premium cloth seats for up to five passengers come standard, and the rear split-folding row flattens to open up nearly 64 cubic feet of total cargo space. Active Noise Cancellation and available dual-zone climate control make each trip more comfortable. Optional upgrades include a leather-wrapped steering wheel and front seats with heat, ventilation, leather trim, and power adjustability.

Infotainment and safety tech

The 2022 Equinox offers a generous lineup of advanced safety and infotainment equipment. Using the standard 7-inch touch-screen display, you can access features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands-free calling, and a Wi-Fi® hotspot. Higher trims come with an 8-inch display and built-in navigation.

All Equinox models come equipped with the Chevy Safety Assist package. This suite includes six advanced features: Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, and IntelliBeam auto high beams. Optional safety tech for higher trims includes Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front and Rear Park Assist, and HD Surround Vision.

