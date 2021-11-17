No Comments

2022 Chevrolet Malibu Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

Much like its previous iterations, the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu is a mid-size family car that offers appreciable efficiency, modern tech tools, and an affordable price tag. Here’s what’s available on the latest model of this popular sedan.

The 2022 Chevrolet Malibu is available at four trim levels: LS, RS, LT, and Premier.

Exterior

For the 2022 model year, the Malibu gained two new exterior colors: Mineral Gray Metallic and Dark Ash Metallic. It also offers a huge variety of wheel designs, ranging from 16-19 inches. Other options include a dark chrome grille and black exterior accents.

Interior

On the inside, the Malibu offers five seats, standard cloth trim, and available leather upholstery. When it comes to spaciousness, it provides 102.9 cubic feet of passenger room and 15.7 cubic feet of cargo room in the trunk. And in terms of tech tools, it comes standard with an 8-inch infotainment system, which you can upgrade to include navigation and wireless smartphone connectivity. As for available features, you can opt for a 120-volt power outlet, ventilated front seats, and a Bose premium nine-speaker audio system.

Powertrain

The Malibu comes standard with a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that pumps out 160 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, channeled through a Continuously Variable Transmission. This duo maxes out at 36 mpg on the highway.

You can also upgrade to the 2.0-liter engine for a bit more pep in your step. It pairs with a nine-speed automatic and churns out 250 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, but maxes out at 33 mpg on the highway.

Safety

Every Malibu is equipped with a range of standard safety features including Buckle to Drive, Daytime Running Lamps, Rear Vision Camera, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and Teen Driver mode.

Available features include Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, and Automatic Parking Assist. However, these don’t come standard on the top trim — they’re optional across multiple models.

