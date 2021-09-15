No Comments

2022 Chevrolet Silverado Gains Increased Diesel Towing Capacity

Photo: Chevrolet

The recently refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a plethora of updates, including a significant boost to its towing capabilities for diesel-powered models. Here’s a look at what’s new on this all-American truck.

More power and greater capability

2022 Chevrolet Silverado LT

The new-and-improved 2022 Silverado 1500 continues to offer its turbodiesel Duramax engine, but with a major improvement — the new model can tow about 4,000 more pounds than its predecessor. Back in 2021, diesel-equipped models offered a 9,500-pound capacity, while the 2022 version maxes out at 13,300 pounds. That puts it on par with another one of its engine options, the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8.

Chevy achieved this increase with an updated chassis, which allows you to equip your Duramax-powered truck with the Max Tow Package.

The Silverado’s other engines lost a bit of towing power. Despite that, its 2.7-liter inline-four turbo mill received a 20 percent boost in torque.

Other cool updates

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 gained more than just power and capability updates. It now sports a fully revamped interior on the LT trim and higher. Perhaps the most striking feature of the updated interior is its 13.4-inch color touch screen, along with its new 12.3-inch configurable instrument cluster.

You’ll also notice significant changes to the truck’s appearance. Chevy completely retooled its front fascia and updated its lighting to have swiping turn signals, along with walk-up and walk-away animations. Plus, it gained a trio of new color options: Glacier Blue Metallic, Sand Dune, and Dark Ash.

You can also opt for a new trim level for the 2022 model year. The newly debuted ZR2 trim offers off-road-focused features like a higher ride height, red recovery hooks, specialized Multimatic dampers, and e-lockers.

Its most notable tech enhancement is the addition of Super Cruise, which lets you enjoy truly hands-free driving on over 200,000 miles of highway roads in the United States and Canada.

The updated 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is expected to arrive on dealer lots during the spring of 2022.