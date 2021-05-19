No Comments

2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD Adds Multi-Flex Tailgate

Multi-Flex Tailgate makes tough jobs easier for new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD

Photo: General Motors

You asked, and Chevrolet is coming through six ways from Sunday. Following in the footsteps (or tread paths, more like) of the 2021 Silverado 1500, the new Chevrolet Silverado HD is adding the six-function Multi-Flex Tailgate for the 2022 model year.

The exceptionally popular feature, which debuted as the MultiPro Tailgate on the GMC Sierra, offers six distinct settings that make it easier to use and access the truck bed. Add that to a heavy-duty truck that already boasts best-in-class cargo volume thanks to Durabed, and you’ve got a winner winner chicken dinner.

What does the Multi-Flex Tailgate do?

The Primary Gate setting is a bit of the ol’ up and down

Photo: General Motors

Primary Gate Load Stop lets you carry extra-long cargo

Photo: General Motors

Easy Access provides, well, easy access to the bed

Photo: General Motors

Step up to the streets (and your Silverado) with the Full Width Step

Photo: General Motors

Inner Gate Load Stop gives you two levels of cargo

Photo: General Motors

Interior Gate Work Surface is great for paperwork and the like

Photo: General Motors

Whether you call it the MultiPro, Multi-Flex, or Multi Pass, this six-function tailgate is something to behold. One of the best perks is the ability to switch between settings using your key fob, letting you adapt to what you need before you even reach your Silverado HD. You can also toggle modes using two buttons mounted on the tailgate or using a button in the instrument panel in the cabin.

The six modes include your primary gate, which is the basic up/down tailgate setting. You also have a primary gate load stop and inner gate load stop, which extends storage length and makes it easier to secure cargo within the bed.

Accessing the bed is easier with a full-width step setting, which supports up to 375 pounds of weight. The easy access mode folds down the inner gate so that you can more easily grab things out of and load into the bed.

And for end-of-day paperwork and whathaveyou, the inner gate work surface mode gives you a space to work on. Or a place to your lunch. Just put a whole spread on that thing and absolutely go to town, even!

Chevrolet will offer the Multi-Flex Tailgate as an optional add-on for all trims when the Silverado HD arrives this summer. So far, the only other announced upgrade is the addition of a new Gemstone Metallic exterior color.

