2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD Overview

For a more powerful option than the standard Silverado, many turn to the Silverado HD (Heavy Duty) lineup of trucks. The 2500HD and 3500HD offer better towing capability, increased payload, more torque, and a variety of helpful features and systems. The 2022 Chevy Silverado HD arrives with a few updates, inside and out.

What’s new on the 2022 Silverado HD?

On the outside, a new Greenstone metallic paint color is available. That joins eight other color options already available on the Silverado HD, including Northsky Blue Metallic, Red Hot, Cherry Red Tintcoat, and various iterations of white and black. Making the Silverado HD truck more customizable, the six-function Multi-Flex tailgate is now an available option on every model. Inside, the mid-level Custom trim can be equipped with a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, which is standard on the upper LTZ and High Country trims.

Exterior

The 2022 Silverado HD has classic Chevrolet styling combined with functional features expected on a work truck. Integrated bed steps make accessing the bed simple while the trailering mirrors extend out so you can easily see behind the truck when towing. Additionally, turning the Silverado HD into a snow plow is a breeze thanks to the removable skid plate and front air dam. The 2022 Silverado HD is also available in a handful of special editions that amp up the style even more. The Carhartt Edition adds black and gold accents while the Z71 Sport Edition adds functional features like grille bar bumpers, larger wheels, all-terrain tires, and off-road assist steps. Other special editions include the Z71 Chrome Sport Edition and HD Midnight Edition, both adding various design elements.

Interior

Even though the 2022 Silverado HD is more capable than ever, its interior can be outfitted in luxurious and convenient amenities. Seats can be trimmed in cloth, vinyl, or leather in a variety of colors like Jet Black, Umber, Gideon Gray, and Carhartt Brown. The Silverado HD also features segment-first rear in-seatback storage compartments as well as available 24-liter storage compartments under the rear seat.

When it comes to tech, the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system comes with a 7-inch color touch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, and Bluetooth. You can upgrade to the Plus system for a larger 8-inch HD screen or choose the Premium system with navigation. Depending on your needs for a music system, the 2022 Silverado HD can be equipped with a two- or six-speaker system or a high-end Bose sound system with seven speakers and a Richbass woofer.

Performance

The standard engine for the 2022 Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD is a 6.6-liter V8 (paired with a six-speed automatic) that generates 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque. Similar to the previous year, a Duramax diesel V8 is available and produces 445 hp and a whopping 910 lb-ft of torque. With the standard V8 and the 2500HD’s other standard systems, towing capability maxes out at 17,370 pounds but that can go up to 18,510 pounds with the available fifth-wheel/gooseneck hitch. With the diesel V8, which is paired to a 10-speed Allison automatic transmission, the Silverado HD can tow 36,000 pounds. Maximum available payload taps out at 7,442 pounds with the 3500HD.

Safety

Along with the standard driver-assist safety features you’ll find on most Chevy vehicles, the 2022 Silverado HD models can be equipped with a long list of available options. The multi-view camera system offers up to 15 different views of the truck — more than any competitor. The segment-first Advanced Trailering System lets you create profiles based on hitching preferences and can be used via the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system on the myChevrolet mobile app. Rounding out the notable safety features is the available multi-color 15-inch diagonal Head-Up Display that projects vehicle info and safety alerts onto the windshield.