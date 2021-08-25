No Comments

2022 Chevrolet Spark Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevy Spark was introduced in 1998 as the Daewoo Matiz. Four years later, GM purchased Daewoo and placed the small vehicle under its Chevrolet umbrella, marketing it as the Spark in North America. Now in its fourth generation (since 2015), this ideal city car arrives with very few changes for 2022, hinting at a possible refresh soon.

What’s new on the 2022 Chevy Spark?

The Spark is all about making it your own, and the only change for 2022 is the addition of three exterior colors: Nitro Yellow (extra cost), Crimson, and Blue Glow. Unfortunately, three colors are also being removed this year: Passion Fruit, Toasted Marshmallow, and Caribbean Blue. However, that still leaves a total of 10 exterior colors to choose from to pair with the Jet Black interior.

Exterior

As mentioned, the Chevy Spark is a car that’s made to stand out. Across its four trims — LS, 1LT, 2LT, and ACTIV — you can expect standard features like sturdy 15-inch steel wheels, black outside mirrors, a chrome grille, and a rear spoiler. Additional features that become available on higher trims include black bumpers, chrome detailing and door handles, fog lamps, heated outside mirrors, LED lighting, and a luggage rack. Thanks to its small overall length of 143.1 inches, you’ll have no trouble fitting into those tight parking spots downtown.

You can also choose the Spark Special Edition, which gives the 2022 Spark these unique features:

Two-tone painted roof

Front and rear black bowtie badges

Black-painted grille and surround

Accent-color mirror caps and daytime running lamp bezels

15-inch black-painted alloy wheels with a machined finish

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior

The cabin of the 2022 Spark is all about keeping it simple with its tech and comfort features. Standard amenities include Bluetooth wireless streaming, the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system with a 7-inch color touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice command, OnStar capability, USB data ports, and Wi-Fi hotspot capability. You can also get a three-month SiriusXM trial subscription on the 1LT trim and above.

You’ll have room for four passengers in the new Spark as well as up to 27.2 cubic feet of space in the back with the rear seats folded down. That rear seat splits 60/40 so you can adjust it as needed based on what you’re hauling. You’ll also have features like a rear center console available and leatherette seat trim.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance and efficiency

Let’s be honest; you’re not looking for a powerhouse if you’re considering the 2022 Chevy Spark. As such, the engine is a 1.4-liter that gets 98 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of torque. But sacrificing that power means you get exceptional fuel efficiency. With the automatic transmission, you can expect 30 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway. When equipped with a manual, city fuel economy dips only slightly to 29 mpg while highway fuel economy stays the same.

Safety

As you might’ve noticed, the overall theme of the Spark is “simple,” and that continues in its safety offerings. The list of standard safety features includes a comprehensive airbag system, daytime running lamps, electronic traction control, Hill Start Assist, the LATCH system, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, and a tire pressure monitoring system. At the third trim, 2LT, you get Rear Park Assist, LED daytime running lamps, and automatic door locks. Unfortunately, there are no other driver-assist systems that can be added to this model.