2022 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

As the world’s longest-running nameplate, the Suburban has contributed size, utility, and style to the Chevrolet lineup for nearly 90 years. The 2022 Suburban continues that legacy, providing drivers with full-size SUV capabilities, modern comfort, and an array of cutting-edge tech features. Six Suburban trim levels are available: LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier, and High Country.

Photo: Chevrolet

New for 2022

After its full redesign for 2021, the Suburban is sticking to smaller changes for 2022. Its 6.2-liter V8 engine is now available on more trims, and up to 13 camera views are now available for trailering. LT and above trims get Google built-in features like Google Maps, Google Play, and Google Assistant. Also standard from LT on up is an upgraded 12.3-inch customizable digital instrument cluster. Meanwhile, Front and Rear Park Assist has been expanded to every trim as a standard feature.

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance and capabilities

The 2022 Chevrolet Suburban offers three powerful engine choices. The standard 5.3-liter V8 makes 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The 6.2-liter V8 puts out 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. There’s also a 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel that generates 277 horsepower to go with 460 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with the 5.3-liter V8 and a trailering package, the Suburban can tow up to 8,300 pounds.

Each engine comes paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission to help the Suburban handle smoothly and confidently. For even more assured performance, every trim is available with 4WD (except the Z71, where it’s standard). The Suburban is also available with an Adaptive Air Ride suspension, which can be raised and lowered for extra comfort, accessibility, and ground clearance.

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior design

For 2022, the Suburban comes standard with stylish and useful exterior features like LED headlamps and taillamps, assist steps, heated mirrors, Rainsense automatic wipers, and roof-mounted side rails. You can also choose from 10 exterior paint colors (including new Auburn Metallic, Evergreen Gray Metallic, and Dark Ash Metallic) and a variety of 18-inch, 20-inch, and 22-inch wheel designs. Deluxe features like chrome accents, a hands-free power liftgate, and a panoramic power sunroof are available on higher trims.

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior features

The Suburban’s handsome three-row cabin seats up to eight people. It’s available in Jet Black and Mocha color schemes, including a choice of premium cloth, leather, or premium leather upholstery. Standard features in the front row include a power driver’s seat, push-button start, and a leather-trimmed steering wheel. Tri-zone climate control and USB ports for each row are also provided on every trim, while 42 inches of second-row legroom and 36.7 inches of third-row legroom keep everyone comfortable. The second and third row can also be folded flat to open up a cavernous 144.7 cubic feet of cargo space.

Photo: Chevrolet

Infotainment and safety tech

The 2022 Suburban keeps you connected and informed with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System. This includes a standard 8-inch screen, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, Bluetooth hands-free calling, and voice command. LT and above trims get a premium system with a 10.2-inch screen, wireless smartphone connectivity, in-vehicle apps, and available navigation. Also available: a dual-screen Rear Seat Media System and a pair of deluxe Bose® audio setups.

All Suburban models come standard with six Chevy Safety Assist technologies: Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and IntelliBeam auto high beams. Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and HD Surround Vision are among the Suburban’s safety upgrade options.

Want to check out the rest of the Chevrolet lineup? Click over to our page of Chevy model overviews here at The News Wheel.