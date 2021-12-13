No Comments

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

One of Chevrolet’s biggest, most powerful SUVs, the 2022 Tahoe can seat up to eight passengers across its three rows while swallowing large amounts of cargo at the same time. Advanced technologies, upscale design, and smooth performance give the Tahoe even more of an edge. It’s available in six trim levels: LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier, and High Country.

Photo: Chevrolet

New for 2022

The Tahoe was completely overhauled for the 2021 model year, so most changes for 2022 involve expanded feature availability across the lineup. For example, the 6.2-liter V8 engine, a larger instrument cluster, and safety features like Park Assist and Reverse Automatic Braking can now be added to more trims. The Tahoe also offers new features like Google built-in tech, an electronic limited-slip differential (Z71 only), and Buckle to Drive. It’s available in three new paint shades, too: Dark Ash Metallic, Evergreen Gray Metallic, and Auburn Metallic.

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance and capabilities

Three different engine options are available for the 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe. The standard 5.3-liter V8 puts out 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The available 6.2-liter V8 generates 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Both of these engines can tow up to 7,900 pounds. Meanwhile, the available 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel delivers 277 horsepower, 460 lb-ft of torque, and up to 8,200 pounds of towing capacity. Each of these engines comes paired with a 10-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission.

The Tahoe’s power is matched by its confident handling. Every trim is available with 4WD for rough conditions, and the premium Smooth Ride suspension with rear multi-link components helps to banish jarring bumps. For especially smooth travel, Magnetic Ride Control and the height-adjustable Adaptive Air Ride suspension are available on higher trims.

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior styling

The 2022 Tahoe’s capabilities are underlined by its tough, imposing exterior. Stylish standard features include 18-inch aluminum wheels, LED headlights and taillights, body-colored door handles and mirror caps, and single-outlet exhaust. The Tahoe also comes standard with an array of practical exterior features like assist steps, roof side rails, heated outside mirrors, and Rainsense automatic wipers. Higher trims add upscale touches like 20-inch or 22-inch wheel designs, chrome accents, a panoramic power sunroof, retractable assist steps with LED perimeter lighting, and a hands-free power liftgate.

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior features

Comfort, convenience, and space are all priorities inside the 2022 Tahoe. Interior color options include Jet Black and Mocha, and seats can be trimmed in cloth, premium cloth, leather, or perforated leather. Up front, all models come equipped with a power-adjustable driver’s seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and Keyless Start. Standard features like tri-zone automatic climate control and USB charging ports for all three rows keep every passenger happy. The Tahoe also provides 42 inches of second-row legroom and nearly 37 inches of third-row legroom — more than enough for riders of all sizes and ages. When the second and third row are folded flat, there’s room for 122.9 cubic feet of cargo.

Photo: Chevrolet

Infotainment and safety tech

The 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe comes well-equipped with modern infotainment and safety technologies. The standard 8-inch touch-screen system features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming, voice command, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Bose premium sound, a 10.2-inch screen, and a dual-screen Rear Seat Media System are among the Tahoe’s upgrade options.

Chevy Safety Assist comes standard on the Tahoe. It includes driver-assist features like Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. Front and Rear Park, Rear Pedestrian Alert, and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert are all available. The Tahoe also offers visibility-enhancing tech options like a Head-Up Display, HD Surround Vision, and a Rear Camera Mirror.

