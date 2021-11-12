No Comments

2022 Chevrolet Traverse Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The Traverse, Chevrolet’s stalwart seven-seater family SUV, benefits from a facelift and plenty of new features for the 2022 model year. Underneath, though, traditional Traverse strengths like reliable performance, roomy cargo space, and family-friendly features remain unchanged.

SUV Shopping Tips: Here’s how to choose the best Chevy model for your needs

The 2022 Chevrolet Traverse comes in six trim levels: LS, LT Cloth, LT Leather, RS, Premier, and High Country. Each trim is available with either FWD or AWD.

Photo: Chevrolet

What’s new

Quite a bit is new for the 2022 Traverse, starting with its looks. The front fascia, grille, wheel designs, and lights have a fresh look. Three new paint colors are available: Northsky Blue Metallic, Silver Sage Metallic, and Cherry Red Tintcoat. Inside, the Traverse now comes with standard wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and all trims are newly equipped with the Chevy Safety Assist suite.

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance

The 2022 Traverse keeps it simple with a 3.6-liter V6 engine that generates 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. The Traverse’s nine-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission, Driver Mode Selector, and fully independent suspension ensure a smooth and responsive ride. When properly equipped, the Traverse can tow up to 5,000 pounds. It also achieves up to 18 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway, comparable to other vehicles in the midsize three-row SUV class.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior design

For 2022, the Traverse comes standard with 18-inch aluminum wheels, LED auto on/off headlamps and taillamps, and heated outside mirrors. Available roof-mounted side rails and cross rails are ideal for loading extra cargo. The Traverse can also be customized with a variety of black or chrome exterior accents. Midnight and Sport Editions go all-in on the blacked-out look, while the Redline Edition adds red accents to its dark wheels and badging.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior features

The interior of the 2022 Chevrolet Traverse prioritizes comfort and versatility. Premium cloth seats come standard, along with USB charging ports in each row, 10 cup holders, tri-zone automatic climate control, and Active Noise Cancellation. Available upgrades include power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, wireless charging, a power liftgate, and a power dual-panel sunroof. When all three rows of seating are in use, the Traverse can fit nearly 25 cubic feet of cargo. The second and third rows also fold down to open up more than 98 cubic feet of total space.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Safety and infotainment tech

The standard Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System provides a 7-inch color touch screen, Bluetooth audio streaming and hands-free calling, enhanced voice recognition, and smartphone integration. Higher trims upgrade the screen to 8 inches and add built-in navigation and a 10-speaker Bose premium sound system.

All Traverse models come equipped with these six safety technologies: Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and IntelliBeam auto high beams. Many other advanced systems are available, including the Rear Camera Mirror, HD Surround Vision, a Safety Alert Seat, and Rear Park Assist.

Looking for information on other Chevrolet SUV models? See our overviews of the 2022 Equinox, 2022 Trailblazer, and 2022 Bolt EUV.