2022 Chevrolet Trax Overview

2022 Chevrolet Trax near the water at sunrise
Photo: Chevrolet

The 2022 Chevrolet Trax is an affordable crossover that goes light on fancy features, but still offers enough practical amenities for families on a budget. It’s available at two trim levels: LS and LT. Both come standard with front-wheel drive, but offer available all-wheel drive.

What’s new

For the latest model year, the Trax is losing its flat-folding front passenger seat — but that isn’t too much of a big deal. In its place, the Trax is getting a non-foldable seat with a storage pocket for rear-seat passengers.

Exterior

On the outside, the 2022 Chevrolet Trax offers available heated power outside mirrors and deep-tinted glass to keep the sun’s rays off you. The available Lifestyle Package adds a few practical features, like an accessory carrier mount and a cargo tray. You can also opt for your choice of two exterior styling packages, Redline Edition and Midnight Edition.

Interior

  • 2022 Chevrolet Trax infotainment system
    Photo: Chevrolet
  • 2022 Chevrolet Trax front seats
    Photo: Chevrolet

The Trax’s cabin is straightforward, with the essentials you’d expect in a modern car. It comes equipped with a 12-volt power outlet, four cargo tie-downs, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a 7-inch Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System with smartphone connectivity and Bluetooth compatibility. Cloth seating comes standard, but you can upgrade for leatherette upholstery. You can also opt for the cargo package, which adds a cargo net and a cargo mat.

Powertrain

Every Trax is powered by a 1.4-liter Turbo engine that pumps out 155 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, and earns up to 34 mpg on the highway.

Safety

As a budget-friendly model, the Trax goes light on the advanced safety tech. It still has the staples, like a rear vision camera, 10 airbags, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, and OnStar connectivity. You can upgrade for a few more conveniences, like Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, and Side Blind Zone Alert.

If you’re comparing Chevy models, here’s a look at how the Trax measures up against the Trailblazer.