2022 Chevrolet Trax Overview

The 2022 Chevrolet Trax is an affordable crossover that goes light on fancy features, but still offers enough practical amenities for families on a budget. It’s available at two trim levels: LS and LT. Both come standard with front-wheel drive, but offer available all-wheel drive.

What’s new

For the latest model year, the Trax is losing its flat-folding front passenger seat — but that isn’t too much of a big deal. In its place, the Trax is getting a non-foldable seat with a storage pocket for rear-seat passengers.

Exterior

On the outside, the 2022 Chevrolet Trax offers available heated power outside mirrors and deep-tinted glass to keep the sun’s rays off you. The available Lifestyle Package adds a few practical features, like an accessory carrier mount and a cargo tray. You can also opt for your choice of two exterior styling packages, Redline Edition and Midnight Edition.

Interior

The Trax’s cabin is straightforward, with the essentials you’d expect in a modern car. It comes equipped with a 12-volt power outlet, four cargo tie-downs, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a 7-inch Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System with smartphone connectivity and Bluetooth compatibility. Cloth seating comes standard, but you can upgrade for leatherette upholstery. You can also opt for the cargo package, which adds a cargo net and a cargo mat.

Powertrain

Every Trax is powered by a 1.4-liter Turbo engine that pumps out 155 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, and earns up to 34 mpg on the highway.

Safety

As a budget-friendly model, the Trax goes light on the advanced safety tech. It still has the staples, like a rear vision camera, 10 airbags, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, and OnStar connectivity. You can upgrade for a few more conveniences, like Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, and Side Blind Zone Alert.

If you’re comparing Chevy models, here’s a look at how the Trax measures up against the Trailblazer.