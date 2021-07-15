No Comments

2022 Chevy Colorado Gains New Trailboss Package

The 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss

Photo: Chevrolet

As the eighth, and likely last, model year of the second generation, the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado should receive just a few updates when it arrives. One of the more notable changes we know about so far is that the 2022 Colorado will offer a new Trailboss Package.

What is the Trailboss Package?

Photo: Chevrolet

The Trailboss Package adds an array of design elements to the 2022 Colorado. These include 17-inch high-gloss black wheels, black Colorado emblems, and black tailgate lettering. Performance front and mid skid plates protect the midsize truck when traveling off the beaten path. Plus, a front 1-inch leveling kit and red recovery hooks make the truck more off-road capable as well.

You will be able to opt for the Trailboss Package on the LT or Z71 trim levels if you select the four-wheel-drive configuration. On the former trim, the Trailboss Package also comes with the Black Bowtie Emblem Package, which replaces the gold bowtie emblem in the grille with a chrome one containing a black insert.

Photo: Chevrolet

When choosing the Trailboss Package for this trim, you cannot pair it with the Redline Special Edition, Chrome Appearance Package, or LPO-level wheels. If you get the new package for the Colorado Z71, you also cannot select any LPO-level wheels or the Z71 Midnight Edition.

For the 2015 and 2016 Colorado, Chevy offered the similar Trail Boss package. This package also enhanced the truck’s off-road capabilities but consisted of a transfer case shield, front recovery hooks, an automatic locking differential, black 3-inch round rocker steps, and other features. Some countries like Thailand even have the Trail Boss trim available for the Colorado. This model has features such as an off-road Sport Bar and black exterior emblems.

Chevy has not yet revealed all of the updates to the 2022 Colorado or pricing information for the Trailboss package. However, with production set to begin in late August, the automaker should put out more details and pictures soon.