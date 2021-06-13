No Comments

2022 Chevy Traverse Loses Base L Trim, Gains New Features

The 2022 Chevrolet Traverse Premier

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Equinox, Blazer, and Malibu are each losing their base L trim levels for the 2022 model year. Now, it’s been revealed that the 2022 Chevy Traverse will no longer offer its L trim either, making its LS trim the most affordable one you can select for the SUV.

What does the loss of the L trim mean?

Photo: Chevrolet

For the 2021 model year, the L and LS trims of the Traverse offer nearly all of the same standard features. The main difference between the two is that the LS trim has many more options available for you to select. For instance, you can add 18-inch or 20-inch gloss black-painted aluminum wheels as well as a black finish grille and black exterior badging to the Traverse LS. On the inside, this model also offers cargo nets, floor liners, and packages that the L trim does not. The LS trim should continue to have all of the aforementioned features available for the 2022 model year.

The one negative of the 2022 Traverse dropping the L trim is that this will likely mean the SUV has a higher starting price. The 2021 Traverse L costs $30,995, while the 2021 Traverse LS costs $34,395. Chevrolet has not yet confirmed whether the starting price of the LS trim will remain the same for the 2022 model year.

Other changes to the model

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2022 Traverse will also receive a refreshed exterior design, which will include new headlamp and taillamp looks, a new front fascia, and updated grille options. You will be able to choose between three new paint colors: Cherry Red Tintcoat, Northsky Blue Metallic, and Silver Sage Metallic. However, Cajun Red Tintcoat, Satin Steel Metallic, and Graphite Metallic will no longer be available.

The Chevy Safety Assist suite of driver-assistance features will also be standard on every trim level. Plus, you will be able to connect your phone to the infotainment system, using wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capabilities.

Chevrolet will release the official pricing and more details on the 2022 Traverse before it goes on sale in the third quarter of this year.