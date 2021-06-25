No Comments

2022 e-tron GT Comes With a Couple of Electrifying Perks

2022 Audi RS e-tron GT

Photo: Audi

When you choose to drive an electric vehicle, there are certain important things to consider. The top concern is charging — both when and where. Audi is hoping to make that and the choice of going green a bit easier with some helpful perks you’ll receive when you purchase the 2022 e-tron GT.

DC fast charging credit

To start, Audi is offering three years of complimentary DC fast charging in the Electrify America network for all 2022 Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT owners. This allows you to take advantage of the model’s max 270 kW charging speed that can add up to 180 miles of range in just 22 minutes. When compared to other EVs, the Audi e-tron GT’s 5-80 percent battery charging performance is the quickest. And to ease your concerns even further, Electrify America is planning to have approximately 800 charging stations (with a total of about 3,500 chargers) across the U.S. by the end of 2021.

Home charger installation

If charging the e-tron GT at home isn’t an option for you, Audi is offering two purchase options to make your dream of owning an EV a reality. The first is an available home charger installation service from Qmerit for a NEMA 14-50 power outlet upgrade. The second option is with the aforementioned Electrify America brand. With this more tailored choice, you’ll get the Electrify Home HomeStation Level 2 Home Charger. (That’s a lot of homes…) Not only does this option come with a charger, but the station is also Wi-Fi capable.

The 2022 Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT are expected to go on sale this summer. The base e-tron GT starts at $99,900 while the performance-inspired RS e-tron GT starts at $139,900. With those prices, it’s no wonder Audi is throwing in a freebie or two.