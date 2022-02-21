No Comments

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades is Ready to Go Snorkeling

The 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades is just ridiculous

Photo: Ford

It’s already been a bit of a banner year for the Ford Bronco. In January, the Bronco grabbed the title of 2022 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year. Then, just a couple weeks later, Ford revealed the highly-anticipated Bronco Raptor. And we ain’t done yet — here comes the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades.

Bronco Everglades gets class-exclusive Ford snorkel

First hinted at in a late 2021 leak, the Ford Bronco Everglades is intended for the stickiest and ickiest of off-roading situations. This limited four-door model gets the 300-liter 2.3-liter EcoBoost as well as the Black Diamond and Bandlands’ bash plates. And because you just gotta go straight mythical with it, it also gets the Sasquatch Package with its beefy Goodyear mud-terrain rubbers.

But the highlight here? The 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades is the first to get a class-exclusive, Ford-designed and -engineered snorkel. Affixed to the A-pillar on the front passenger side, the snorkel elevates engine air intake to help the EcoBoost operate smoothly even while shredding sandy dunes or schlepping through swamp sludge.

Breathe easy with this exclusive Ford-designed snorkel

Photo: Ford

But going over any type of terrain, as the Bronco so easily does, shouldn’t prove much of a struggle in the Everglades. With raised vents for the front and rear axles, transfer case, and transmission, the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades gets a bump in water-fording capabilities up to 36.4 inches. You’re also getting a max 67.8:1 crawl ratio. So, you know, have fun with that. And you most certainly will.

Fun takes a turn for the not-so-fun? Bronco Everglades gets a Ford Performance modular front bumper with a ZEON 10-S Warn winch. With a 100-foot synthetic line and 10,000 pounds of capacity, it’s a handy tool to have just in case things git a bit too wild.

Everglades offered with exclusive Desert Sand color

Desert Sand: It’s like the name of that Sting song, but not

Photo: Ford

Looking good prowling the Everglades

Photo: Ford

Need help? Bronco Everglades’ Warn winch has you covered

Photo: Ford

Looking nice and clean and cozy on the inside

Photo: Ford

Aesthetically, the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades also makes some interesting changes — namely, it gets a Carbonized Gray grille with gloss-black Bronco lettering. It also features squared front and rear wheel arches, an exclusive Desert Sand color option, a molded-in-color hardtop, and graphics displaying the topography of the Everglades.

Inside, the 2022 Bronco Everglades is high-class with a 12-inch SYNC 4 display, marine-grade vinyl seats, rubberized floors, and Urban Green accents throughout.

Good news if you’re a current Bronco reservation holder: You get first crack at ordering a 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades. Ford will open up the books in March with the Everglades starting at $53,000 plus the $1,495 destination and delivery charge.