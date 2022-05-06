No Comments

Ford F-150 Lightning Gets More Horsepower, Max Payload

How’s 235 pounds of extra payload potential sound?

Photo: Ford

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is moving off the assembly line and rolling out to eager customers across the country. And it’s bringing a lot more muscle with it than even what Ford originally promised.

And it Can Charge Other EVs: Pro Power Onboard lets F-150 Lightning charge other electrified vehicles in need

This week, Ford announced that both the standard- and extended-range battery packs will produce more horsepower than initial estimates. With F-150 Lightning SR models will top out at 452 horsepower, up from the previous estimate of 426.

In addition to better range, 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning trucks with extended-range batteries will also enjoy a few extra horses. ER models will get 580 horsepower — up from 563 — in addition to 20 extra miles of range across the board.

Both battery packs produce up to 775 lb-ft of torque, which allows for up to 10,000 pounds of max towing — not to mention super-quick acceleration. When it comes to payload, Ford is also bumping the numbers from the initial estimate of 2,000 pounds. A properly equipped F-150 Lightning now offers up to 2,235 pounds of hauling.

Ford F-150 Lightning production underway

oh lawd they comin

Photo: Ford

Production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning kicked off on April 26 at Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn. Ford has invested $950 million and added 750 jobs to support production of the F-150 Lightning, part of a more than $1 billion investment across Michigan.

That’s all money well spent. Demand for the F-150 Lightning has been through the roof, topping out at 200,000 before Ford had to close off reservations. Rouge Electric Vehicle Center will ramp up the run rate to 150,000 trucks by next year, putting Ford well on track to hit its goal of 2 million annual EV sales by 2026.