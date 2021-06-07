No Comments

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is Ready for Work

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is ready to punch in, boss

Photo: Ford

As famed announcer Jim Ross might say: Business is about to pick up. Ford is now taking reservations on its F-150 Lightning Pro, the commercial-oriented entry-level version of its groundbreaking, game-changing all-electric truck.

Registrations opened up late last month on Ford’s fleet website ahead of the truck’s arrival last year. When it drops next spring, Ford says the F-150 Lightning Pro will be supported by a network of 644 EV-certified Ford Commercial Vehicle Centers and around 2,300 EV-certified dealers.

F-150 Lightning Pro starts under $40K

Work hard, look tough

Photo: Ford

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro will carry a starting price just a shade below $40,000 before tax incentives kick in. For that, you’ll get standard 4×4, 426 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque, and a 2,000-pound max payload capacity. Ford says the F-150 Lightning Pro will carry 5,000 pounds of standard towing potential, and that a Max Trailer Tow package will kick that up to 7,700 pounds.

The base Lightning Pro gets a standard-range battery capable of 230 miles on a full charge. According to Ford North America Commercial Business General Manager Ted Cannis, this makes the sub-$40K electric truck an even greater value proposition for American businesses.

“More than 145 million miles of telematics data show that for the average F-150 commercial customer in the U.S., 95 percent of their daily travel is less than 174 miles,” said Cannis. “Commercial customers track their business expenses closely — they buy what they need and not a penny more.”

Upgraded battery gets you more range, power

Great for work, but every bit as good for daily driving with its cozy interior

Photo: Ford

Of course, if you’re willing to pony up an extra $10,000 more, you can get the F-150 Lightning Pro with an extended-range battery that increases range to 300 miles. That’ll also increase the output to a bonkers 563 horses, replaces the 32-amp Ford Mobile Charger with an 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro, and boosts towing to 10,000 pounds with the Max Trailer Tow Package.

Either way, the F-150 Lightning Pro won’t be a spartan economy truck lacking in features. You’ll get SYNC 4 with a 12-inch touch screen and 12-inch digital display, Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0, and a FordPass Connect 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. The latter means you’re all set up for three years of free Ford E-Telematics, which helps you optimize up-time.

If you’re looking to get into business with the F-150 Lightning Pro, you can get down to business and sign up for more deets at fleet.ford.com. The F-150 Lightning Pro launches next spring.

