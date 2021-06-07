2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is Ready for Work
As famed announcer Jim Ross might say: Business is about to pick up. Ford is now taking reservations on its F-150 Lightning Pro, the commercial-oriented entry-level version of its groundbreaking, game-changing all-electric truck.
Need Something for Play? Try the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, KBB.com’s Coolest Car Under $30K
Registrations opened up late last month on Ford’s fleet website ahead of the truck’s arrival last year. When it drops next spring, Ford says the F-150 Lightning Pro will be supported by a network of 644 EV-certified Ford Commercial Vehicle Centers and around 2,300 EV-certified dealers.
F-150 Lightning Pro starts under $40K
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro will carry a starting price just a shade below $40,000 before tax incentives kick in. For that, you’ll get standard 4×4, 426 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque, and a 2,000-pound max payload capacity. Ford says the F-150 Lightning Pro will carry 5,000 pounds of standard towing potential, and that a Max Trailer Tow package will kick that up to 7,700 pounds.
The base Lightning Pro gets a standard-range battery capable of 230 miles on a full charge. According to Ford North America Commercial Business General Manager Ted Cannis, this makes the sub-$40K electric truck an even greater value proposition for American businesses.
“More than 145 million miles of telematics data show that for the average F-150 commercial customer in the U.S., 95 percent of their daily travel is less than 174 miles,” said Cannis. “Commercial customers track their business expenses closely — they buy what they need and not a penny more.”
Upgraded battery gets you more range, power
Of course, if you’re willing to pony up an extra $10,000 more, you can get the F-150 Lightning Pro with an extended-range battery that increases range to 300 miles. That’ll also increase the output to a bonkers 563 horses, replaces the 32-amp Ford Mobile Charger with an 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro, and boosts towing to 10,000 pounds with the Max Trailer Tow Package.
Either way, the F-150 Lightning Pro won’t be a spartan economy truck lacking in features. You’ll get SYNC 4 with a 12-inch touch screen and 12-inch digital display, Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0, and a FordPass Connect 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. The latter means you’re all set up for three years of free Ford E-Telematics, which helps you optimize up-time.
If you’re looking to get into business with the F-150 Lightning Pro, you can get down to business and sign up for more deets at fleet.ford.com. The F-150 Lightning Pro launches next spring.
Reservations Now Open: Secure your 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, also available in XLT, Lariat, and Platinum
Richard Bazzy is the face of Shults Ford, the No. 1 Ford dealer in Pittsburgh and all of Pennsylvania. Known for his unique approach to selling cars and his penchant for cowboy hats, Richard runs Shults Ford of Harmarville, Shults Ford Lincoln of Wexford, and Shults Ford South. Visit his YouTube channel and see just how well Richard Bazzy can yee a haw.