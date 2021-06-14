No Comments

Ford F-150 Lightning Reservations Surpass 100K

Over 100,000 people have reserved the all-electric F-150 Lightning in three weeks

Photo: Ford

If there was any lingering concern about how ready folks were to step up to a fully electric truck, that should be nice and settled. Since revealing its all-electric F-150 Lightning in May, Ford has chalked up 100,000 reservations from interested customers.

F-150 Lightning reservations hit six figures in three weeks

You can bet the Mega Power Frunk (actual name) has been a key selling point so far

Photo: Ford

Detroit Free Press’ Phoebe Wall Howard reports that reservations for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning breached six figures within three weeks. That bodes well for Ford’s game-changing truck, and the company seems optimistic that this is only just the start.

“We’re super excited about the demand,” Ford Motor Company spokeswoman Emma Bergg told Freep. “Reservations are getting added all the time.”

While the reservations won’t convert to proper orders under the banks open up later this year, it’s a safe bet that a majority will result in sales. Of the 190,000 reservations Ford took on its Bronco two- and four-door since last summer, more than two-thirds have translated to orders.

Like the Bronco — and the Mustang Mach-E — customers are able to secure their F-150 Lightning reservation with a $100 refundable deposit. Reservations are available through Ford dealers and the Ford website.

Electric F-150 adds value to extremely profitable F-Series

Pictured: cha-ching

Photo: Ford

Trucks are the most profitable component of Ford’s portfolio by a wide margin. In 2019, Ford made $42 billion off of F-Series trucks alone — more than the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL combined. With F-Series sales typically falling between 700,000 and 900,000 trucks, the addition of 100,000 or so F-150 Lightnings should only bolster Ford’s claim to one of the most profitable sub-brands on the planet.

Also helping that case is the truck itself. Setting aside the affordable entry-level starting price around $40,000, the F-150 Lightning will offer a robust mix of power, capability, and innovation. And with a targeted max EPA-estimated range of 300 miles, it should only continue to convert skeptics as time goes on and infrastructure grows.

