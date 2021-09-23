No Comments

2022 Ford Maverick Looks to Make e-DIY EZPZ

The 2022 Ford Maverick makes e-DIY easy with two 12-volt sources built in

Photo: Ford

Ford is, like, just super into customization these days. From the Bronco’s modular platform to a range of limited-time color options with the Ranger Splash, you’ve got choices aplenty if you want to get a Ford that feels like it’s well and truly yours. One of the best options going is the 2022 Ford Maverick, which is extra primo if you’re into e-DIY.

New Maverick wired for customization

While delving into what kind of features customers might want from the Maverick, the development team found that folks like hacking in their trucks’ wiring harnesses. This allows more experienced pickup owners to run lighting, air pumps, and other work- and play-friendly tools. So Ford’s electrical team decided, hey, let’s just make that easier, why don’t we?

Gaby Grajales, who heads up the electrical program management, says that the concept of e-DIY came from the desire to offer drivers more agility and flexibility.

“We saw people trying to get access to their brake light power or fishing a wire between two sheet metal panels — which are sharp edges and kind of dangerous — so we wanted to give them a simple and safe way to do it,” says Grajales.

That simple and safe way: pre-wiring two 12-volt 20-amp sources just inside the Maverick’s Flexbed. You just pop off a panel to access the source, and away you go. The source delivers power when the Maverick is running and will continue to put out power for up to about an hour after you turn the truck off.

Gaby Grajales with the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick

Photo: Ford

As far as what you can do with it? When the 2022 Maverick launches later this year, dealers will offer accessories for purchase like factory box lighting. But because it’s called electrical do-it-yourself, you can also rig up your own projects as you see fit.

Gaby also suggests using the sources to hook up a TV or gaming console, making the Maverick a great get for tailgating or just playing Back 4 Blood in your driveway and showing off in front of the neighbors. Live your best life. Maverick ain’t gonna judge.

Watch: How to hack your 2022 Ford Maverick

Ford is even offering up some handy e-DIY tutorials for the all-new 2022 Maverick, like the video above showing you how to install LED bed rail lighting and hook up an air compressor. Maverick owners will be able to get even more ideas by scanning a QR code in the truck’s Flexbed.

The Flexbed itself is made for customization. Ten stamped-in slots allow you to use 2x4s and 2x6s to create segmented storage, perfect for impromptu bike racks or cargo dividers. Flexbed also features threaded holes for more DIY potential as well as options like a 110-volt 400-watt outlet and a pair of built-in cubby holes.

Maverick helps you crack a cold one

Photo: Ford

Stamped slots and tie-downs make cargo storage even more flexible

Photo: Ford

Just a few 2x4s and you can make a DIY bike rack

Photo: Ford

XLT and Lariat models feature two cubbies for storing tools

Photo: Ford

Available 100-volt 400-watt outlet for powering tools and devices

Photo: Ford

Oh, and a bottle opener. You can’t not mention the fact that the Ford Maverick has a bottle opener.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Inside the Maverick, you can take advantage of the Ford Integrated Tether System. FITS lets you purchase or create your own 3D-printed accessories, including grocery hooks, phone cable organizers, and bins and dividers for the under-seat storage compartment.

All that and you’re not even taking into account that the Maverick is a sub-$20,000 compact truck with a standard hybrid engine and plenty of space (and style) for a family. Whether you’re into e-DIY, regular ol’ DIY, great city mpg, listening to TLC, or eating BBQ (and disposing of your waste in a convenient bin), the 2022 Ford Maverick has it covered.