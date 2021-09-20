No Comments

2022 Ford Maverick 2.0-Liter EcoBoost Fuel Economy Figures Confirmed

The 2022 Ford Maverick EcoBoost gets up to 30 mpg on the highway per EPA figures

To put it mildly, there are a lot of different appealing elements when it comes to the 2022 Ford Maverick. One of the features that gets a lot of play is its standard hybrid powertrain, which is targeting an impressive 40 mpg in the city. But if you’re eyeballing a Ford Maverick with the more powerful EcoBoost, you’ll be pleased to learn that it still delivers solid fuel economy.

2022 Ford Maverick EcoBoost gets 30 highway mpg

The EPA released fuel economy figures for 2022 Ford Maverick trucks with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost this month, and the numbers are pretty danged good. With front-wheel drive, you’re looking at up to 23 mpg in the city, 30 mpg on the highway, and 26 mpg combined. When you opt for optional all-wheel drive, you’ll take a mild hit to efficiency, losing just 1 mpg in each category.

For comparison, the FWD 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz SEL gets 21 mpg in the city, 26 mpg on the highway, and 23 mpg combined. Not only that, but the Santa Cruz’s 2.5-liter GDI-MPI is less powerful at 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost puts out 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. Oh, and the Maverick is substantially cheaper, even with the added cost of upgrading to the EcoBoost.

Though Hyundai calls the Santa Cruz a Sports Adventure Vehicle, the 2022 Ford Maverick is more or less its only competitor at the moment. The Santa Cruz is flying off lots at an average of eight days, and the Maverick has secured well north of 100,000 reservations ahead of its launch in the fall. Needless to say, both bode well for the potential renaissance of compact pickup trucks (or truck-adjacent vehicles, anyway). Hyundai does offer a more powerful engine for the Santa Cruz, but, hey, maybe that’s where a Maverick ST could come in handy.

Maverick offers hybrid option for optimal fuel economy

The 2022 Ford Maverick, unabashedly a truck, has the unique advantage of being the only pickup standard with a hybrid engine. Its 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle hybrid powertrain isn’t just efficient — it also delivers 2,000 pounds of base towing capacity and 191 total system horsepower.

Not only that, but the Maverick should be plenty appealing to folks who don’t typically go for trucks thanks to its intelligent storage capabilities and comfy-stylish interior. Pair that with impressive fuel economy however you cut it, and the 2022 Ford Maverick looks to be quite the hit.