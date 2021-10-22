No Comments

2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Gets 42 City MPG, Ackchyually

The 2022 Ford Maverick hybrid returns 42 mpg in the city

Photo: Ford

Classic case of jumping the gun! When Ford revealed its 2022 Maverick, they said the compact pickup’s standard hybrid engine would make an impressive 40 mpg. Welp, it turns out that the 2022 Ford Maverick hybrid will actually make 42 mpg in the city, good enough to certify it as the most fuel-efficient hybrid truck in America.

Ford this week confirmed that the EPA has completed its evaluation of the all-new Maverick, rating it 2 mpg better in the city than originally expected. Final EPA ratings for the Maverick powered by the 2.5-liter hybrid engine are 33 mpg on the highway and 37 mpg combined. On a full tank of gas, this little truck that can (and will) delivers more than 500 miles of driving range.

“Our team set out to redefine what a truck could be with Maverick, and we’ve done that with an EPA-estimated 42 mpg city that beats the 2022 Honda Civic 1.5-liter four-cylinder automatic gasoline engine,” said Ford Maverick Chief Engineer Chris Mazur. “At the same time, Maverick offers room for five and plenty of towing and hauling for weekend trips or do-it-yourself projects.”

Surprised Ford didn’t take the opportunity to pop a quick shot off at Jeep for good measure. They don’t even have a compact truck.

Selling like absolute hotcakes, this one

Photo: Ford

Naturally, a truck that returns at least 40 mpg in the city is gonna be a hit, right? Well, it is. And a big one! As previously reported, the Ford Maverick hybrid will be harder to get your hands on at the outset.

In fact, all deliveries that took place in September were Maverick trucks with the still-efficient 2.-liter EcoBoost. Ford says that the Maverick hybrid won’t start shipping until December with deliveries kicking off at the start of 2022. This will allow Ford to wrap up state and federal emissions certification.

Ford also says that it expects every 2022 model-year Maverick hybrid to be scooped up by the end of November “due to high demand.”

“Once all 2022 Maverick Hybrids have been reserved, ordering for Maverick Hybrid will close until reopening next summer.”

Translation: You want a truck that can get 42 mpg in the city? Better get on it, stat. Tell folks you want one for the holidays.