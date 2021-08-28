No Comments

2022 Ford Maverick Reservations Pass 100K as Launch Nears

Ford has more than 100,000 reservations for its all-new Maverick pickup

Trucks are popular. Whodathunk? Fordathunk, and that’s why the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick is drawing nearer to exploding onto the scene in a big way. The new compact pickup with a standard hybrid engine recently hit a major milestone, crossing 100,000 reservations in the United States.

Ford Maverick a major hit in California, Texas, and Florida

Ford probably knew it was striking gold with a small pickup truck starting under $20,000 MSRP (it’s a bit more after fees and all that, of course). If this was the plan all along, it’s not a wonder why Ford went ahead with its plan to kill off sedans like the Focus and Fusion.

And that plan, whenever it was hatched, is paying dividends. Bloomberg reported Monday that 2022 Ford Maverick reservations are now over 100,000 and that California is proving one of the truck’s biggest markets.

Ford says that the 2022 Maverick is a huge hit in Los Angeles, where the most reservations have come from thus far. Notably, LA is prime territory for the Toyota Tacoma, which competes with the Ford Ranger. The other leading markets are Orlando, San Francisco, and Houston, proving the truck’s draw in major cities where efficient and affordable sedans have historically proven successful.

“This really has exceeded our expectations,” Ford Truck Marketing Manager Todd Eckert told Bloomberg. “This is the initial step with reservations. But we think it bodes extremely well.”

Strong res figures should translate to big sales at launch

Like with the Ford Bronco, Mustang Mach-E, and F-150 Lightning, the Maverick is reservable via a refundable $100 payment. Customers can cancel those reservations as they please. But sales of the Bronco show that a large majority of those reservations should make that next step. Ford had 190,000 reservations for the Bronco, which translated to 125,000 orders. If around two-thirds of Maverick reservations convert to orders, Ford’s looking at close to 70,000 trucks.

The 2022 Ford Maverick is still up for reservation with its fall launch impending. With its standard hybrid engine — a first among trucks in the U.S. — the Maverick is expected to return 40 mpg in the city.

