Ford Maverick Under-Seat Storage Made for Sweaty Sports Gear (Literally)

The 2022 Ford Maverick’s under-seat storage bin has been called a “sweat box” — in a good way!

Picture this scenario: Emboldened by the long-awaited return of CM Punk to professional wrestling, you decide that you too are ready to return to the squared circle. So you break out your old gear — tights, boots, an ornate mask resembling a mythical Chupacabra — and hit the ring to take bumps and run the ropes. And now you’re stuck wondering what to do with all your sweat-soaked, stinky gear after the last bell has rung. But wait! Listen. Bah gawd! That’s the 2022 Ford Maverick’s music!

Off the Top Rope: The 2022 Ford Maverick reigns as undisputed champion among hybrid pickup trucks

Ford Maverick under-seat storage bins lovingly called ‘sweat boxes’

As you may well know by now, the all-new Ford Maverick offers under-seat storage as a standard feature. But what you might not know is that Ford Interior Leader Daniel George designed the storage bins beneath the second row specifically for well-loved sports gear.

“We called the under-seat storage bins the ‘sweat box’ because if you imagine kids playing sports, they could be getting in the mud and the rain and they’ll get all sweaty,” George says. “When they want to take their dirty sporting goods off, they’ll throw them in the storage bins.”

George and his team built the bins out of 100 percent plastic, which makes them easy to clean with a damp cloth. This also means it won’t trap smells from sweaty pads, singlets, or luchador masks, either. The result: a nice, clean, cozy cabin.

Maverick keeps cruising with appealing features across the board

Ford’s Daniel George with the 2022 Ford Maverick

Part of the pull of the 2022 Ford Maverick — which has thus far pulled in a whopping 100,000+ reservations — is its mass appeal. It’s a truck for starters, which means it’s got a built-in audience right away. But its standard hybrid engine, spacious and stylish cabin, and features like FITS and the FlexBed also make it a versatile option for folks who haven’t owned a truck before.

Oh, and there’s also the fact that it’ll be the most affordable new truck and most affordable new hybrid on the market by a good margin. That most definitely helps, you gotta think.

With its standard under-seat storage, the 2022 Ford Maverick proves a great upgrade for families with active lifestyles. People like Daniel George.

“I have three boys. Two in college and one in high school, and they are all in sports. They all played football and wrestling,” George says. “We were constantly hauling equipment everywhere.

“The Maverick would be awesome for that — to be able to throw sports equipment into the vehicle and haul all the things that you’d need for those types of things,” he adds.

He’s not kidding, either. This bin can fit up to four inflated volleyballs at once and is long enough to accommodate a hockey stick. Awesome is certainly a word for it.

Under-seat storage bins, FITS make Maverick versatile option

These bins let you keep things nice and tidy

But the bins aren’t just handy for packing up after football practice or in the midst of your pro wrestling comeback. George notes that the storage bins are great for everything from first aid kits and jumper cables to laptops and hand tools. You could even put your lunch in there, and since it’ll help trap odors, you can go as garlicky as you want without judgment.

“Maverick’s storage bins could fit just about anything,” George says. “The under-seat storage can hold almost anything you want to haul or carry in your vehicle.”

Chug-a-lug, champ

George and his team found other ways to make the 2022 Ford Maverick a game-changer. If you’re coming in hot after a long practice and need a cool drink, you won’t have to worry about wrestling with a water bottle that’s too big for your cup holder.

“The doors are designed to fit a 1-liter water bottle. With normal door trims, you’ll have a spot for a normal water bottle, but we wanted to maximize what you could bring with you,” George says. “The problem with a tall water bottle is that it starts to interfere with the door rest. What we decided to do was split the door rest up.”

And it doesn’t get much more innovative than the Ford Integrated Tether System, which will let Maverick owners 3D-print accessories for their trucks. A FITS accessory package will be available at launch with some must-haves including trash bin and divider accessories for the under-seat storage compartment.

“In the under-seat storage bin, there are eight FITS slots. They’re purposeful in their placement so you could put something like a bin divider to break that big under-seat storage bin into thirds,” says George.

2022 Ford Maverick is off to the races

The 2022 Ford Maverick offers ample under-seat storage space

Plenty of room for your ping pong rackets

Room for your cleats leaves grass on the field

Sweaty shoulder pads, too (as long as they don’t have Road Warrior spikes)

If you’re thinking that the 2022 Ford Maverick sounds like just the tag-team partner you need to make your last run at the big time, you don’t have long to wait. Production kicked off earlier this month and the Maverick is on its way to dealerships around the country. Keep working on your flat-back bumps!