2022 Ford Ranger Raptor Coming to America: Report

A report this month gives hope that the 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor will find its way to America

Photo: Ford

Word on the street is that the 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor is indeed coming to America. Just have a grain or two of salt ready before you get down to the whole rejoicing thing.

A report this month from Australia’s Car Expert seems quite confident that the 2021 Ford Ranger Raptor will indeed come to the United States, and that it will come with the muscle of Ford’s second-generation 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6. This would be the same version of the EcoBoost available in the current-generation F-150 that puts out 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, making it quite a bit more muscular than the 2.0-liter Bi-Turbo diesel offered in the current Ranger Raptor.

Car Expert’s sources provided a screenshot of a registration database that specifies a Ranger Raptor with the 2.7-liter twin-turbo and all-wheel drive in an America-ready left-hand-drive configuration. It’s also noted that a patent registration from 2018 featured an image of the Ranger Raptor with a sliding rear window, which is only available on the U.S. model. So outside of the source’s word, a blurry screenshot, and a three-year-old patent sketch, this isn’t exactly the most airtight confirmation.

Ford introduced the high-performance version of its midsize truck in 2018 and quickly dashed the hopes of Americans by saying it wouldn’t make the leap stateside. Rumors have persisted that the Ranger Raptor might appear in America with the next-gen version, which is currently in development in Australia, giving enthusiasts some glimmer of hope. And while this report doesn’t amount to much more than another glimmer, it’s perhaps something.

The outlet also points out that the source-provided screenshot includes the build code U725, which is the internal code for the upcoming Bronco. Since the Raptor and Bronco share the T6 platform, Car Expert extrapolates that the Bronco will also receive the 2.7-liter EcoBoost as an option. It’s widely assumed that the Bronco, which debuts next Monday, will launch with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and offer the 2.7-liter as an option.

Car Expert suggests that the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 would potentially be offered on a Bronco Raptor. A report last month suggested that the Bronco Raptor is in the works and in line to get the Explorer ST’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo, which makes 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque. It’s also suggested over at the Bronco6G forums that the Bronco’s higher-performance variant would go by the name Warthog instead — in essence making it a horse pig, which is maybe slightly better than horse bird.

There’s time aplenty for more speculation to on the 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor, what engine it’ll get, what color options it’ll have, and what it’ll mean for the rumored Bronco pickup truck. Perhaps Ford will just one-two-three punch it and reveal the Ranger Raptor, Bronco Raptor, and confirmed next-gen F-150 Raptor in one fell swoop?

Whatever the case, just days away from the long-awaited reveal of the Bronco, there’ll be plenty to tide folks over until then.

