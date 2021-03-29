No Comments

2022 GMC Terrain Lineup Features Refreshed Design

2022 GMC Terrain SLT

Photo: GMC

The GMC Terrain lineup has plenty in store for the 2022 model year, including its first-ever AT4 trim as well as the luxurious Denali option. With a refreshed design and bold look, the 2022 Terrain SLE, SLT, and AT4 will hit dealerships this summer. Luxury is worth the wait until fall 2021 when the 2022 GMC Denali will make its debut at dealerships.

Designed for your off-roading adventures, the 2022 Terrain AT4 features a front steel skid plate while the Denali trim takes sophistication into the modern era. Just like in previous years, the SLE and STL trims will feature a choice of special editions for your driving needs.

No matter what trim you choose, though, you’ll still be privy to the standard GMC Pro Safety suite of advanced driver-assist technologies:

Front Collision Alert monitors threats in front of you, and when it detects danger it will send a warning to you.

Automatic Emergency Braking engages the brakes automatically to help you avoid or minimize a collision with a vehicle in front of you.

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning monitors your lane position.

Front Pedestrian Braking warns you if you are at risk of hitting a pedestrian in front of you and if necessary engages the brakes to increase stopping power.

Following Distance Indicator helps remind you to keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

IntelliBeam headlights automatically toggle between your brights and regular headlights at night to make sure you don’t endanger oncoming traffic.

The 2022 GMC Terrain lineup features a more rugged exterior thanks to elements including a bolder front fascia and grille, modernized lighting in front and back, and new wheel designs. You also can choose among four new colors.

Inside, the 2022 GMC Terrain lineup updates connectivity tech with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, a standard amenity. The Denali trim features an 8-inch diagonal Driver Information Center, while each model offers built-in Amazon Alexa capability.