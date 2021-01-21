No Comments

2022 Honda Odyssey Goes On Sale, Starts at $32,090

Photo: Honda

The 2022 Honda Odyssey is now officially available at a dealership near you (provided you live in the United States), for a starting price of $32,090 —just $300 more than the outgoing model.

Yes, we’re aware that 2021 just started, but selling vehicles a model year too early seems to be a popular trend among automakers, and the 2022 Odyssey is no exception. Believe it or not, it’s not from the future, though it does come with a few neat features that probably wouldn’t look out of place even if said future was a little more distant.

Some of these features include a rear-seat entertainment system with built-in streaming apps, Honda’s optional “Magic Slide” seats that make interior seating configuration a breeze, and a few ingenuous family devices that parents probably love, like an in-cabin camera that lets you monitor kids in the second and third row.

To go with this is a cabin speaker feature that enables drivers to more easily address rowdy passengers without having to turn away from the wheel — or to fulfill their lifelong dream of roleplaying as an airline pilot. Admittedly, the Odyssey’s touch-screen system and set of physical console buttons aren’t quite as impressively vast as what you might find in a Boeing 747, but it’s certainly a lot more user friendly.

The 2022 Odyssey is offered at five trim levels including the LX, EX, EX-L, Touring, and Elite, the latter starting at $47,820. Since the 2021 refresh, the base Odyssey model is hardly Spartan when it comes to accommodations, but it might seem that way in comparison to the Elite, which adds luxurious amenities like perforated leather seats with contrast stitching for first- and second-row occupants.

Fortunately, the advanced Honda Sensing suite of active safety and driver-assistive features is standard equipment across the range. It includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and a host of other cool features that safety-conscious family drivers are sure to appreciate, and can read more about here.

The minivan segment is a competitive one. With 83,409 units sold in 2020, the Odyssey was just over 10,000 units behind the Chrysler Pacifica and just under 10,000 units ahead of the Toyota Sienna. The 2022 model comes with virtually no changes over the 2021 model, so Honda must be confident that its current product will continue to appeal to American families.