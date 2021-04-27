2022 Infiniti QX55 Overview
As the newest addition to the Infiniti lineup, the 2022 Infiniti QX55 fills a unique niche in the brand’s selection of vehicles. The automaker describes the model as a “crossover coupe” thanks to its sleek roofline, dynamic handling, and relatively spacious interior.
The 2022 Infiniti QX55 is available at three trim levels: Luxe, Essential, and Sensory.
Exterior
The 2022 Infiniti QX55 rides on 20-inch wheels and offers eight different colors — Liquid Platinum, Majestic White, Mineral Black, Graphite Shadow, Hermosa Blue, Black Obsidian, Slate Gray, and Dynamic Sunstone Red.
Interior
The base-trim QX55 is equipped with Active Noise Cancellation for a quiet ride. In terms of styling and comfort features, it boasts ergonomically designed heated front seats, dark aluminum interior trim accents, a power-sliding tinted glass moonroof, and the InTouch system with an 8-inch upper and 7-inch lower touch-responsive display. It even comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay. Upgrade to a higher trim for semi-aniline leather seating, tri-zone automatic climate control, a convenient motion-activated hands-free liftgate, open-pore wood-trim accents, and interior ambient lighting.
Powertrain
All models of the 2022 Infiniti QX55 are packing the VC-Turbo engine under the hood. It channels 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque through a Continuously Variable Transmission. It also boasts a Drive Mode Selector with user-customizable settings and a manual-shift mode. This powertrain is expected to deliver 22 mpg in the city, 28 mpg on the highway, and 25 mpg combined.
Safety
The QX55 comes standard with a well-equipped active safety suite. It includes Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Rear Automatic Braking, Pedestrian Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Warning, and Lane Departure Warning. Higher trims offer Traffic Sign Recognition along with Direct Adaptive Steering. You can also opt for the ProPILOT Assist semi-autonomous driving system.
The 2022 Infiniti QX55 starts at $46,500.
