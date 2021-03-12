No Comments

2022 Infiniti QX60: AWD Designed with Canadian Drivers in Mind

Photo: Infiniti

If there’s one thing that Canadian drivers have to contend with, it’s icy conditions. That’s why the team behind the 2022 Infiniti QX60 extensively tested the model on the slippery roads of northern Quebec. Here’s how the model impressed testers with its updated Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system.

A smarter all-wheel-drive system

Photo: Infiniti

How does the QX60’s revised Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system handle frosty conditions in the Great White North? This advanced feature isn’t like other AWD systems, which use electromagnetic coupling. In order for these older AWD systems to kick in, wheel slip needs to occur first. That’s not the case with Infiniti Intelligent All-Wheel Drive — by utilizing an array of sensors, it can detect and predict when more grip will be needed, so you can avoid some slips altogether. When needed, the QX60 can reallocate up to 50 percent of its power to the rear wheels, all while the Active Brake Limited Slip delivers side-to-side torque for even more traction. In addition to helping you maintain traction while in motion, these capabilities will make standing starts even easier.

These innovations were borne out of helpful driver feedback. “We listened to our customers and we wanted to deliver an all-new INFINITI QX60 that could perform with confidence in nearly all-weather conditions,” explained Infiniti General Manager, Product Strategy and Planning Eric Rigaux.

Made for Canadian conditions

Photo: Infiniti

The latest model of the QX60 logged thousands of miles in northern Quebec, Alaska, and and Michigan so engineers could better understand how it performed in winter weather. And it wasn’t just subjected to the cold — Vehicle Performance Development Manager for INFINITI Chris Fischer explained that the 2022 QX60 was tested on a variety of surfaces, from icy roads and compacted snow.

“If you’re driving in one of these situations, the system will monitor the road surface and very quickly move the power from the wheels that don’t have traction to the wheels that do,” Fischer explained. “What this allows you to do is to continue driving forward with good confidence.”

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 is expected to arrive in Canada later in 2021.