2022 Infiniti QX60 Boasts Updated ProPILOT Assist

Photo: Infiniti

From its transmission and design to its driving dynamics and technology, there are some big updates on the horizon for the 2022 Infiniti QX60. The automaker recently shed light on one of the QX60’s most anticipated features, the newest version of the hands-on driver-assist feature, ProPILOT Assist.

A smarter ProPILOT Assist System

Photo: INFINITI

ProPILOT Assist is Nissan’s driver-assist tech tool that combines intelligent cruise control with steering assist. It’s not a hands-off self-driving system, but it’s meant to take some of the burden off of the driver.

“I like to think of it as a wetsuit. When you put one on and you jump in a lake, the wetsuit will not swim you to the other end of the lake. But while you’re swimming, it’ll help keep you comfortable, and it reduces the amount of energy you have to spend because it helps you float,” explained Infiniti’s Melissa Tellez, an autonomous drive testing and development engineer. “It’s the same with ProPILOT Assist — it doesn’t drive you from point A to point B, but while you’re driving, you’re more comfortable and confident.”

The newest iteration of ProPILOT Assist uses navigation data and additional sensor data to provide a smoother ride. For instance, it now takes curves and highway ramps into account, and adjusts your speed accordingly. It also integrates information from the QX60’s Traffic Sign Recognition system, so it can automatically adjust to new speed limits. On top of that, it now features an extended automatic restart system, designed for stop-and-go traffic. Now, it can stop for a maximum of 30 seconds before restarting. Taken together, Infiniti hopes that this updated system will make long drives a little less stressful.

“Whether on a long haul for the weekend or a long highway commute on the way home at the end of the day, we’re proud to offer systems that intuitively back the driver,” explained Eric Rigaux, INFINITI’s General Manager of Product Strategy and Planning.

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 will be available in the North American market later in 2021.