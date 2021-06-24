2022 Infiniti QX60 Revealed for Canadian Drivers
The all-new 2022 Infiniti QX60 is headed to the Great White North. And for the latest model year, it boasts a completely reimagined design, updated technology, and even more space for your cargo. Here’s a look at its debut.
Comfort and versatility
Eric Rigaux, the automaker’s Global Head of Product Strategy, explained that the 2022 Infiniti QX60 was designed with for families with busy lifestyles.
“The all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 was designed with busy lives — friends, family, community — in mind. We focused on creating a serene environment inside that’s beautiful and practical, packed with new INFINITI IQ technology. In so many ways, the all-new QX60 is not just spacious, but stunning, and smart,” he stated in a press release.
The redesigned SUV features room for seven passengers, with more hip-to-heel room in the back rows than last-gen models offered. Another update is the model’s new theater-style seating, which provides more support without compromising on headroom. It also boasts an expanded cargo bay, an increased under-floor storage capacity, and an updated tri-zone climate control system that provides better ventilation to your backseat passengers. And speaking of the QX60’s climate control system, you can now fine-tune them via an easy-to-use smartphone-like interface.
Updated tech tools
Every 2022 Infiniti QX60 features the new InTouch 12.3-inch touch-screen infotainment system with wired Android Auto connectivity and wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility. You can also opt to pair it with the 12.3-inch Dynamic Meter Display or the 10.8-inch head-up display, both of which are designed to display your speed and navigation info in an easily accessible manner.
Powertrain and handling
The latest QX60 keeps its award-winning 295-horsepower 3.5-liter V6, and pairs it with a new nine-speed automatic transmission for a more refined driving experience than its predecessor provided. It also boasts an enhanced Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system that’s designed to anticipate your need for extra traction before your vehicle slips.
“Our all-wheel-drive system is specifically engineered for our customers’ needs,” Rigaux stated. “From negotiating icy driveways, enhancing all-weather confidence, or taking the roads less traveled, the all-new QX60 is designed with ease-of-use in mind.”
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 is slated to hit dealership lots in Canada and the US in the fall of 2021.
