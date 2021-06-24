No Comments

2022 Infiniti QX60 Revealed for Canadian Drivers

Photo: Infiniti

The all-new 2022 Infiniti QX60 is headed to the Great White North. And for the latest model year, it boasts a completely reimagined design, updated technology, and even more space for your cargo. Here’s a look at its debut.

Comfort and versatility

Photo: Infiniti

Eric Rigaux, the automaker’s Global Head of Product Strategy, explained that the 2022 Infiniti QX60 was designed with for families with busy lifestyles.

“The all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 was designed with busy lives — friends, family, community — in mind. We focused on creating a serene environment inside that’s beautiful and practical, packed with new INFINITI IQ technology. In so many ways, the all-new QX60 is not just spacious, but stunning, and smart,” he stated in a press release.

The redesigned SUV features room for seven passengers, with more hip-to-heel room in the back rows than last-gen models offered. Another update is the model’s new theater-style seating, which provides more support without compromising on headroom. It also boasts an expanded cargo bay, an increased under-floor storage capacity, and an updated tri-zone climate control system that provides better ventilation to your backseat passengers. And speaking of the QX60’s climate control system, you can now fine-tune them via an easy-to-use smartphone-like interface.

Updated tech tools

Photo: Infiniti

Every 2022 Infiniti QX60 features the new InTouch 12.3-inch touch-screen infotainment system with wired Android Auto connectivity and wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility. You can also opt to pair it with the 12.3-inch Dynamic Meter Display or the 10.8-inch head-up display, both of which are designed to display your speed and navigation info in an easily accessible manner.

Powertrain and handling

Photo: Infiniti

The latest QX60 keeps its award-winning 295-horsepower 3.5-liter V6, and pairs it with a new nine-speed automatic transmission for a more refined driving experience than its predecessor provided. It also boasts an enhanced Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system that’s designed to anticipate your need for extra traction before your vehicle slips.

“Our all-wheel-drive system is specifically engineered for our customers’ needs,” Rigaux stated. “From negotiating icy driveways, enhancing all-weather confidence, or taking the roads less traveled, the all-new QX60 is designed with ease-of-use in mind.”

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 is slated to hit dealership lots in Canada and the US in the fall of 2021.