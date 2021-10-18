No Comments

2022 Infiniti QX80 Overview

The Infiniti QX80 is an undoubtedly an aging model, but a handful of updates have helped freshen up the brand’s flagship luxury SUV. Here’s a look at what you’ll find on the latest Infiniti QX80.

The 2022 Infiniti QX80 is available at three trim levels: Luxe, Premium Select, and Sensory. All trim levels come standard with two-wheel drive, but offer you the option of four-wheel drive.

Exterior

When it comes to design and exterior features, the QX80 is pretty similar to its predecessors. It sports the same squared-off appearance and many of the same features, including integrated LED front fog lights, a power-sliding tinted glass moonroof, and a power rear liftgate.

Interior

The biggest changes came to the interior of the QX80. For the latest model year, the Infiniti QX80 finally swapped its dual-screen infotainment system display for a 12.3-inch touch screen, which comes with wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also sports a fully revamped center console. In addition to providing a wireless charging station, this redesigned control panel makes your climate settings easier to access. Another notable new feature is the now-standard built-in navigation system with lane guidance and MapCare over-the-air updates.

Aside from that, the QX80 continues to offer up to eight seats spread across three rows. Backseat passengers can enjoy the available dual-screen headrest-mounted entertainment system displays. And when it comes to cargo room, the QX80 can stow 16.6 cubic feet of cargo behind the third row. You can fold down the third row to access 49.6 cubic feet storage space, or flatten the entire back seat to open up all 95.1 cubic feet of cargo room.

Powertrain

All models of the 2022 Infiniti QX80 come equipped with the 5.6-liter V8 engine that churns out 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, channeled through a seven-speed automatic transmission with Adaptive Shift Control and manual shift mode.

Direct that power where you need it most by choosing between two modes — Snow and Tow. Speaking of towing, the QX80 can move up to 8,500 pounds. That’s enough power for you to bring along a small camper, some ATVs, or a horse trailer.

Safety

Standard safety features on the latest QX80 include Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Prevention, Backup Collision Intervention, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, and the Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection.

And new for 2022, the QX80 now comes standard with a Smart Rearview Mirror, which provides a live camera feed that enables you to see past any cargo or passengers that may be blocking your view.

The 2022 Infiniti QX80 starts at $70,600.