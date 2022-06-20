No Comments

2022 Jeep Compass Earns IIHS Top Safety Pick

The 2022 Jeep Compass earns the Top Safety Pick from the IIHS

Photo: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Jeep has its first 2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick with the new Compass. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety announced that the Compass qualifies for the award when equipped with select LED headlights.

In order to earn the IIHS Top Safety Pick for 2022, the Jeep Compass had to earn good ratings across six crashworthiness tests. By acing the organization’s driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests, the Jeep Compass demonstrated its ability to protect occupants in the event of a collision.

An IIHS Top Safety Pick award-winner must also rank advanced or superior for front crash prevention in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian scenarios. The 2022 Jeep Compass earned a superior rating for the former and an advanced rating for the latter. Jeep made Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking standard for the Compass in 2022 along with driver-assist technologies like Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path Detection.

Where the 2022 Jeep Compass comes up just short of the IIHS’ highest honor is in headlights. The LED reflector headlamps offered on the Sport and on Latitude, Latitude Lux, Limited, and Trailhawk trims built before June 2022 all rate as marginal. Updated headlamps for the Latitude, Latitude Lux, Limited, and Trailhawk built after May 2022 add high beam assist and earn acceptable scores. The LED projector headlights on the High Altitude and offered with select packages earn good scores.

The 2022 Jeep Compass offers 75 standard and available safety features, putting it at the top of the compact SUV segment.